Chicago Bears' Ben Johnson Reveals Preseason Plan For Caleb Williams vs. Dolphins
The Chicago Bears will play their first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Aug. 10. Chicago coach Ben Johnson revealed the plan for Bears quarterback Caleb Williams ahead of the game.
The former USC Trojans quarterback will not be playing in the game against the Dolphins, nor will many of the team’s starters. Johnson appeared on "Hoge and Jahns" to discuss Williams' preparation for the season and why the team is not playing their quarterback and many starters.
Johnson Explains Why Williams Will Not Play vs. Dolphins
Leading up to the game, the Bears and Dolphins will have a joint practice. Johnson was asked if there is a concrete plan to which the Bears coach took the chance to explain why the team will not be playing starters.
“There’s going to be a number of guys that aren't playing in the game. So, we’re going to get great work in the joint practice. We have a number of things scheduled around the game for those guys that aren't playing, whether it’s the day before or the day after,” Johnson said. “We’re actually going to end up getting more reps for them than they would have had we played them week one.”
In many cases, when the team does play its starters, the players are only in the game for a limited time. Teams want their players warmed up for the season without facing potentially avoidable injuries.
With Williams potentially only playing for one or a couple of drives, Johnson believes it would be more beneficial for the former Trojans quarterback to focus during practices.
Williams Offseason Development
Williams is heading into his second season in the NFL, and with Johnson as the coach, the hope is for the former Trojan to take a major step forward. Last season, Williams passed for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He finished with a 62.5 completion percentage, and one of his first set goals for 2025 is to reach 70.0 percent.
Williams has faced some scrutiny during training camp after a video surfaced of him being frustrated, missing four checkdown passes in a row. Despite the criticism, the staff has had his back, and by Thursday’s practice, he was making impressive throws.
Despite having up-and-down practices, the offseason and preseason are the time to make the mistakes so they can be fixed by the time the regular season begins. Williams has the support of his staff, and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle has expressed how much the former Trojan is improving.
"[Williams] is doing a better job of understanding the situation, what's going on," Doyle said, speaking to the media.
"That's what you watched at USC," Doyle said. "I think it shows his competitiveness. The best thing he does is the unscripted stuff, the two-minute stuff where he's able to go out and really play and show the competitiveness that makes him who he is."
The Bears spent the offseason building around Williams, and Chicago could have a top offensive line in the league in 2025. This will help Williams have time in the pocket, and he can put the Bears in the best position to win games.
Bears Preseason Schedule
The Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins will kick off on Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. PT. For the remainder of the preseason, Chicago will face the Buffalo Bills (Aug. 17) and the Kansas City Chiefs (Aug. 22).
While Williams will not see the field against the Dolphins, Johnson and the Bears are doing everything they can to prepare the second-year quarterback for a strong season.