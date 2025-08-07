Chicago Bears General Manager Weighs In On Caleb Williams' Frustration
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is heading into his second season in the NFL. The former USC Trojans quarterback had a tough rookie season with the Bears, finishing with a 5-12 record. With staff changes, Williams is expected to take a step forward, but there is concern because of a recent video from training camp.
In a recent video surfacing on social media, Williams was seen missing four check-downs during a throwing net drill. The quarterback then walked away frustrated, only adding to the reactions on social media.
Ryan Poles Comments On Williams’ Frustration
The frustration caused questions about whether there should be concern surrounding Williams this season. When asked about the outside noise surrounding Williams, Bears general manager Ryan Poles is not concerned.
“I actually think it’s pretty cool,” Poles told ESPN. “I knew there was a bad practice. I’ve seen clips on Twitter. I didn’t know it was a national crisis of Caleb struggling.”
Even with the reaction across social media, Poles and the Bears are not concerned about a bad practice for Williams. With the season not having started yet, this is the chance for the team to help Williams work through his errors.
Ben Johnson To Help Williams
During Williams’ time with the USC Trojans, he showed he is a talented quarterback and a strong competitor. In 2022, Williams’ Heisman Trophy-winning season, Williams passed for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns. He only threw five interceptions and finished the season with a 66.6 completion percentage.
Following the 2024 season, the Bears hired former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as the new head coach. Johnson helped the Lions become one of the biggest offensive threats in the league, and could do the same with the Bears this season.
Johnson has the chance to bring consistency for Williams, something he lacked in 2024. In November, the Bears let go of both offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and coach Matt Eberflus. Going through multiple play callers as a rookie is tough and made it challenging for Williams to develop. Johnson has the chance to bring out the best of Williams, just as he did with Lions quarterback Jared Goff.
Building A Team Around Williams
The Bears are set on Williams as the franchise quarterback and have built a team around him. The Bears have returning offensive weapons such as wide receivers Rome Odunze and DJ More and tight end Cole Kmet, but also added tight end Colston Loveland in the NFL Draft.
As a rookie, Williams did well avoiding turnovers. He finished the season with 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions. The biggest issue was that he was sacked 68 times, losing 466 yards from it.
To help give Williams more time in the pocket, the Bears built what could become one of the top offensive lines in the league. On the first unofficial depth chart, the starting offensive linemen are: Braxton Jones, Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, Jonah Jackson, and Darnell Wright. The team added rookie linemen Ozzy Trapilo and Luke Newman as well, creating valuable depth.
With the built-up offense, Williams can avoid taking as many sacks as he did as a rookie, and the Bears have the chance to compete in a tough NFC North.
While not every practice may be perfect for Williams, Poles, and the Bears are not concerned. The Chicago Bears brought in a strong staff and team to help bring out the best of their second-year quarterback.