Detroit Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown Selected To Pro Bowl For Third Consecutive Season

After another monstrous season for the Detroit Lions, former USC Trojan Amon-Ra St. Brown has been selected for the NFL Pro Bowl. This marks the third consecutive season St. Brown has been selected and the third time in four seasons overall.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) makes a catch for a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) during the second half at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) makes a catch for a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) during the second half at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
For the third consecutive season, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been named to the NFC Pro Bowl team. St. Brown joins Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, and Terry McLaurin as the NFC selections for wide receiver. The former USC Trojans receiver is one of seven Lions on the Pro Bowl roster, including quarterback Jared Goff, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, offensive tackle Penei Sewell, and defensive back Brian Branch, amongst others. St. Brown joins Calvin Johnson as the only Lions wide receiver to be selected to the Pro Bowl three straight years.

St. Brown is once again having a banner year as one of the best wide receivers in the sport. He is top two in the National Football League in receptions and receiving touchdowns, top four in receiving yards, and first in catch rate and drop rate. St. Brown also ranks in the top two in receptions, resulting in a first down or touchdown. There is a case to be made that he’s been as impactful as any pass catcher in football.

"He's the anti-diva wide receiver," said ESPN commentator Joe Buck on St. Brown during the Monday Night Football clash against the 49ers.

That description is well warranted as St. Brown displays as much effort and attention to detail in the blocking phase of the game as he does receiving the ball. Lions coach Dan Campbell has lauded the way Amon-Ra strains and fights to get in position on blocks even if the ball is going the opposite of him directly. The same can be said for the tempo and speed, that he runs routes when he knows he’s not getting the ball.

When your best players show that type of discipline and attitude, it trickles down to everybody on the team and in the building. The Lions are the “culture” team in the NFL, and that has a lot to do with the coaching staff, but at the end of the day, it’s the players that have to show what the culture truly is by their play on the field. Having leaders like St. Brown and others don’t come around often.

So, when it’s time for awards and accolades such as the Pro Bowl, St. Brown being honored shouldn’t come as a surprise. Long gone are the days when he was a fourth-round pick out of USC, looking to stick around in the NFL. He’s earned a reputation for his team and across the league as an example of what being a professional is, and the stats, wins, and accolades have come as a result. 

The Lions Pro Bowlers have made it clear they’re more focused on the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl, but being selected is impressive nonetheless.

KYRON SAMUELS

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

