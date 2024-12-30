With his ninth touchdown reception of the season and 19th of his career, WR Jordan Addison is now tied with Odell Beckham Jr. for the fourth-most receiving touchdowns by a player under the age of 23 in NFL history.

28 - Randy Moss

27 - Rob Gronkowski

22 - Ja’Marr Chase

19 -… https://t.co/XoVRE2t4VY