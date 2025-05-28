Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Reacts To Concerning Film Study Habits Report
USC Trojans Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears are underway with OTAs. While the second-year quarterback shapes up on the field, the biggest news of the day came off the field as he finally addressed a slew of topics that were released in a book by ESPN writer Seth Wickersham titled American Kings. One of which was how Williams was often left to watch film and study opponents on his own without the guidance of the coaching staff.
Williams cleared the air about his film habits and the true sentiment of his statements, which resulted in a massive media storm that Williams acknowledged was a distraction for himself, his teammates, and the organization that is now led by a new coaching staff that wasn’t around for those occurrences.
“Learning ways to watch film and be more efficient, learning ways to pick up things better. So, that was a funny one that came out. It wasn't that I didn't know how to watch film, It was trying to figure out the best ways, most efficient ways so that I can watch film and gather more information, so that when I do go out there on gamedays…I can see it. I can react,” Williams said to the media.
Williams handled the topic with the poise and class befitting of a veteran. While still young, Williams has made strides in the way he represents himself on the mic and to the media. The past few weeks could’ve become even more of a distraction than they already were, as it is the offseason and any news becomes bigger news, but Williams faced it head-on.
"I've been in three different organizations, multiple different head coaches, multiple different quarterbacks, I’ve never heard of a guy not having the opportunity to watch film with his position coach, let alone the quarterback. I think it’s up to the organization and the coach, especially at the quarterback position where there is no great responsibility than not only knowing what your team is doing, but what the other team is doing defensively,” All-Pro tight end Greg Olsen said.
While the representation of the heart of what Williams was saying was misrepresented slightly, it’s rightfully garnered a ton of attention and discourse. Now that Williams has set the record straight on his end, it makes more sense. Williams was left out to dry in a sense, but he was always trying to improve and get better, even if he didn’t know the best ways to do so. Now, Williams has more helping hands around him.
“He's a sponge. For being an all-world talent...to be humble enough to ask questions and to watch and learn, it's been refreshing to see a guy that young and that talented, but still to take what I have to say. It's been really fun,” veteran quarterback Case Keenum said.
When veterans like Keenum are giving their stamp of approval, it’s a great sign for things to come. Players who have been around the league through multiple eras, have been a starter and a backup, and learned various systems are hard to come by in a mentorship role. Not only does Williams have the work ethic on his own, but he now has a strong support system to assist him.