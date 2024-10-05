Can USC Trojans Offensive Line Protect Quarterback Miller Moss Against Minnesota?
The USC Trojans are one of the more explosive offensive units in all of college football. They’re a well-balanced offense led by one of the best offensive minds the sport has ever seen in Coach Lincoln Riley. The Trojans also feature one of the country's best wide receiver rooms, led by Zachariah Branch and Ja’Kobi Lane. Running back Woody Marks headlines a solid running back group.
The Trojans still face a serious problem with their offense. Star quarterback Miller Moss is being hit far too often. Moss has been sacked or hit 22 times and also pressured on 49 drop backs. USC leads the Big Ten with those numbers, although they are not statistics to brag about.
The sustainability level for this type of punishment is low. Moss has been lauded for his toughness early on this season, but keeping the star quarterback upright and whole is a major point of emphasis for a Trojan team with college football playoff goals.
"Sure, you'd love to leave any game with a quarterback not taking any hits, but that's not always reality. We played two good teams, two good defensive football teams, that's going to happen to him," coach Riley said when asked if he’s worried about the amount of hits Moss has taken. "Obviously, it's something we want to continue to clean up, but everybody's involved in that. Schematically we're involved in it, Miller's involved in it, the receivers, the backs, the tight ends, the O-line obviously, everybody,"
The Trojans have shuffled different combinations across the offensive line as they continue to find the best group for protecting their quarterback.
“Sometimes you're going to take some hits. When people really try to blitz you a lot, like happened multiple times the other day, like there's times they're going to bring more than you block and that's part of it. That's part of playing the position. We're not trying to advocate for it, but certainly you can't always completely avoid it," said Riley.
In any event, the Trojans must improve in this aspect if they want to keep Moss healthy. USC has an extremely talented backup in All-Mountain West transfer Jayden Maiava, but with the way Moss has started the season, you can’t just rely on having a great second option in the situation Moss is injured.
The Trojans face a defense in the Minnesota Golden Gophers coming off a Michigan performance where they had one quarterback sack and six tackles for loss. On paper, this should be a game where the Trojans flex their muscles up front and keep Moss safe. Performing to their ability level will be a great step forward for this team.
