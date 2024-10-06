Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold Undefeated, Leading NFL with 11 Touchdown Passes
The 4-0 Minnesota Vikings opened up the NFL London Games series against the 2-2 New York Jets. The London games have been inharmonious historically and this game wasn’t much different. A sloppy, penalty-laden, turnover-heavy matchup resulted in a 23-17 victory for the Minnesota Vikings who moved to 5-0 on the season.
“If you’re ever doubting yourself out there, which is kind of something I did early in my career, it can be a long day. So, I think just having that confidence in myself to be able to let it rip whenever. . . . I can stay patient that way,” Sam Darnold said after the game.
Former USC Trojan quarterback Sam Darnold came into the high-profile matchup tied for first in the NFL in with 11 passing touchdowns and third in quarterback rating. Darnold, without question, has been a driving force in the Vikings' improbable undefeated start. His pocket presence, downfield accuracy, and toughness have been on display to anchor the Vikings offense.
The big question surrounding Darnold is whether would he be able to maintain this level throughout the season. We’ve seen flashes of greatness before, albeit not to this level, followed by drastic dips in play. The important thing for Darnold, and his fans to remember, is that he doesn’t have to be a world-beater.
There is a misconception that quarterbacks have to be playing at MVP level to win games consistently in the NFL, and today’s game was the perfect illustration of that. Darnold finished the game 14 of 31 completions for 179 yards passing and one interception. Darnold was also credited for a fumble on a pitch that was too hot for Minnesota running back Ty Chandler to handle that was recovered by the Jets.
The Vikings' defense was stellar once again and forced three interceptions against Aaron Rodgers, one on the game-sealing drive to end the game. Still, it was Darnold who helped the Vikings get in place to win that game in the fourth quarter. It was his worst performance of the season for three and a half quarters. But when they needed points the most, Darnold found his best.
Holding a 20-17 lead, the Vikings needed to stop the Jets' momentum, rapidly closing the gap. Darnold found his best when the Vikings needed the most ripping a 25-yard pass to wide receiver Justin Jefferson and a 20-yard pass to tight end Johnny Mundt that helped set up a field goal for kicker Will Reichard. The drive forced the Jets to have to score a touchdown to tie or win.
The Vikings defense was the story against the Jets, but Darnold’s resilience shouldn’t go unnoticed. It was a major step forward for him after struggling to respond when he had games like this in his career. Without that drive, the Jets could’ve tied the game and who knows what could’ve happened. The Vikings needed all three phases to win today and they got just enough from all three.
