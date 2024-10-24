What Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Said About 'Homecoming' Vs. Washington, Jayden Daniels
Sunday's matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders with feature a number of storylines, especially if No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels is able to play after sustaining a rib injury on Sunday. It is also a homecoming for Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, who is a Washington, D.C. area-native, but the former USC Trojans signal-caller isn’t interested in the headlines.
“My job is to go win games on Thursdays, Sundays, and Mondays,” Williams said. “So, that’s it.”
Williams and Daniels were drafted No. 1 and No. 2 in the 2024 NFL Draft, forever linking their careers together. Sunday could be the first of many meetings between the last two Heisman Trophy winners, and based on their performance early in the season, there might be some high-stakes ones in the future.
“Obviously he (Daniels) is on the same side, the NFC side so I’ll be seeing a good amount I would say,” Williams said. “We’ll see from this game and in the future. I think it’ll be great for us and the battle between us as y’all kind of want to talk about but my job is to go out there and win the game for the Chicago Bears.”
Williams got off to a slow start in his NFL career. After throwing for a mere 93 yards in his debut, he was sacked seven times in his second game and despite setting a Bears rookie record by passing for 363 yards, he was intercepted twice in his third game and the team dropped to 1-2. Since then, the Bears signal-caller has been sensational.
In Week 4, Williams only threw for 157 yards but the offense began to found their rhythm. They finally found success with D’Andre Swift in the run game and played complimentary football. Williams completed 73.9-percent of his passes, committed zero turnovers and registered a passer rating of 106.6. In week 5, he took control of the Bears offense and became the first rookie quarterback in franchise history with 300 yards passing and zero interceptions in a game.
The following week, the Bears flew to London for a meeting against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the battle of No. 1 overall picks with Trevor Lawrence. In every metric, Williams, who was making his sixth NFL start was the best quarterback on the field. His 79-percent completion percentage is the highest game mark in league history by a rookie with 25-plus pass attempts and four passing touchdowns.
Williams has done what every franchise hopes for with a young quarterback, which is progress on a weekly basis. Receiver DJ Moore has jokingly described Williams as “bossy” because of the expectations he has for himself and teammates. The former Southern California quarterback has looked much more comfortable in the month of October than he did in September. The game has slowed down for him and as a result, has begun to blossom into the quarterback the city of Chicago has been waiting 75 years for.
Relationship with Kliff Kingsbury
Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury joined the USC staff as a senior offensive analyst in April 2023 and spent a season working with Williams. The two only spent about eight months together but developed a strong relationship in that time. Williams revealed that he and Kingsbury still remain in contact during the season.
“Knowing him, knowing how much he loves football, things like that, brings joy to his players.” Williams said. “I’ve texted him back-and-forth every once and awhile, great game, this and that and he’s done the same. It’s been cool building that relationship with him in college and obviously being a pro about to go play against him."
The Bears interviewed Kliff Kingsbury in February about their offensive coordinator position. Chicago ultimately passed on Kingsbury and went with former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron instead. Kingsbury would then land the same job with Washington.
Sundays kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. PT and will be broadcasted on CBS.
MORE: USC Trojans, Washington Huskies Potential Schedule Snafu With L.A. Dodgers
MORE: USC Trojans Injury Update: Kamari Ramsey, Jaylin Smith, Jacobe Covington vs. Rutgers
MORE: USC Trojans Ranked Most Disappointing: Among Florida State, Michigan, Auburn
MORE: USC Trojans' Quarterback Miller Moss Is Not The Problem With USC Football
MORE: Bronny James and Lebron James Make History in Los Angeles Lakers Season Opener
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Returns Home vs. Washington Commanders, Jayden Daniels
MORE: USC Trojans’ Lincoln Riley Job At Risk? Hot Seat, Buyout Details