Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles, WR DJ Moore Reveal Growth Seen From Caleb Williams
Former USC Trojans and current Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams received his first taste of the windy conditions that comes with playing at Soldier Field on Sunday. The former USC Trojans All-American had a little fun trying to figure out which way the wind was blowing by spraying a water bottle in the air. He used this information to have the best showing of his young NFL career in the Bears 36-10 rout of the Carolina Panthers.
Williams completed 20 of 29 pass attempts for 309 yards, two touchdowns and posted a passer rating of 126.2, the highest by a Bears rookie in a single game since at least the NFL merger in 1970. He also became the first Bears rookie quarterback to record multiple 300 yard passing games in a single-season, and he did it in just five games.
Williams and the Chicago offense have started to find its rhythm as they improved to 3-2 on the season with back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Panthers. The 22-year signal-caller struggled against the blitz early in the season, but that was longer that case in each of the last games. Against the Rams, Williams posted a passer rating of 124.5 when under pressure, the highest among NFL quarterbacks. And on Sunday, his passer rating of 155.8 only trailed Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who posted a perfect 158.3 passer rating. Williams also doesn't have a turnover in either game.
Bears general manager Ryan Poles spoke on Wednesday about the progression he’s seen from the No. 1 overall pick.
"I think he's learning how to play professional football," Poles said. "And when I say that, that means to have a winning mentality in terms of what does it take to win football games from the quarterback position. And you've seen that in terms of the efficiency, protecting the football, taking what's given to him and then going into this last game, now explosives are starting to show up. So I really like his progress, I love the work ethic and the time that he's put into it, the grit and toughness, the ability to bounce back from tough games. He’s right where he should and is continuing to get better.”
Some might say it was just the Panthers, a team that is just 3-19 in their last 22 games, but the reality Williams is playing with a level of comfort that he didn’t have through the first couple of games. He’s quickly adapting the NFL game from the pocket and displaying the elusiveness and creativity that made him a Heisman trophy winner in Los Angeles.
“It’s the NFL,” said Poles. “I get the record part but his operation part I thought was really clean. I thought from watching his eyes and just going through the process there it was more poised and controlled. He knew where to go with the ball faster so those are all promising things.”
His connection with receiver DJ Moore blossomed against Panthers, the two connected on touchdowns of 34 and 30 yards. On the second touchdown, Williams held the single-high safety, shifted his eyes and delivered a beautifully placed ball to Moore in the end zone. Moore, who had zero touchdowns through the first three weeks, now has caught three in last two games.
It’s the little details from Williams that he commands not just from himself but from the entire team.
"He's taking those strides that he needs to," Moore said. "He's been bossy lately, telling us that we need to be on the details, but we really do for him to be best the player that needs to be."
"He's been a leader. So what do I mean by bossy is, if we don't hit something in practice, he going to tell us how we need to run it. This that and we just look at him be like 'okay.' Then when you get out there in the game you just have to make sure it work cause he gonna have some words for you if you don't. That's him being a leader," said Moore.
The Bears will travel to London on Sunday, Oct. 13 to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. It is the second consecutive week a former USC quarterback will be featured in the NFL’s international game. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 a.m. PT and will air on the NFL Network.
