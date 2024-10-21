Houston Texans Safety Calen Bullock Making His Case for Defensive Rookie of the Year
NFL quarterbacks are on high alert with Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock playing center fielder. The former USC Trojans All-American recorded his third interception of the season Sunday, which is tied for third in the NFL and first among rookies.
Late in the second quarter, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love was pressured by Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter as he was taking a deep shot to wide receiver Christian Watson. Bullock used every bit of his 6-3 frame to make an acrobatic play to come down with the interception. His combination of athleticism and ball skills were on full display. The skillset has allowed him to excel in single high coverage for the Texans early in his career.
“I think (Bullock's) been coming in, stepping up and making plays,” said Texas running back Joe Mixon. “You know you got the other rookie at corner, which he’s been doing a hell of a job. Obviously, he’s been battling injuries but at the same time, since day one those guys came in ready to compete. Them guys show up each and every day. They’re young, they come in with great mindsets, great attitude, the way that they attack the game, I think that they do a hell of a job. It was great pickups for us and obviously they’re gonna keep making plays.”
Bullock's fourth takeaway in seven games have made him an early candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year. The last USC player to win the award was Brian Cushing with the Texans in the 2009.
“Calen shows up every week around the football and that’s the reason we drafted Calen,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said on Oct. 14. “He showed that in college and it’s cool to see, like, that’s who Calen is right? He did in college and now he’s doing it here in the league.”
As teams have shifted to running more two-high coverages to help limit explosive plays downfield, the Texans have the luxury of running single high coverages with Bullock lurking in the backend. His tremendous range and football IQ that helped him register nine career interceptions at USC have seamlessly transitioned over to the NFL.
Bullock has seen an increased role on the Texans defense because of an injury to Jimmie Ward. The 21-year-old rookie has proven to be a steal for Houston general manager Nick Caserio, who selected him in the third round, No. 78 overall. It is unclear what Bullock’s role will continue to look like once Ward returns to the lineup, but it will certainly be hard to keep him off the field with his ability to flip the field.
