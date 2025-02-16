Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams On New Coach Ben Johnson: 'He's A Competitor'
Episode one of the offseason from the Chicago Bears' "1920 Football Drive" on YouTube documentary series has been released. Throughout the 14-minute episode, there’s a ton of behind-the-scenes access moments such as coach Ben Johnson and his family seeing his office for the first time. Additionally, Chicago general manager Ryan Poles talked about what went into the decision to hire Johnson, and former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams spoke to the synergy between him and his new coach.
“Go behind closed doors as Ben Johnson steps into his new role as head coach of the Chicago Bears. Experience his first days at Halas Hall—including an exclusive tour with general manager Ryan Poles, meeting players and staff for the first time and his introductory press conference. Plus, hear directly from Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams about their vision for the Bears' offense," reads the description on the Bears official YouTube channel.
Williams was one of the deciding factors in Ben Johnson’s decision to take the Bears job. As a presumed quarterback drought in the college ranks continues, there will be a long while before the next prospect of Williams’s caliber comes along. The Bears were fortunate to grab Williams when they did, and now they get the coach they feel is the best young kind in the sport to develop, mold, and coach Williams to success. Williams spoke on the early bond the two share.
“He’s got some burning, inside of him, it’s something that, you know, I think I have and, I think he kind of fits me. He’s a competitor. And, being able to have that, same kind of juice I think we’ll mesh well. And so, that brings a bunch of excitement, not just talking about on the football field, but, being able to, you know, turn this thing around,” said Caleb Williams of coach Ben Johnson.
As for Johnson, he made it crystal clear throughout the episode that Chicago was the place he wanted to be all along. From the initial encounter with the staff, to the meeting with Bears front office members, and personal interactions with players, Johnson laid out the new expectations for the future of Bears football. The tone was set. Despite this being Johnson’s first major head coaching job, he sounds like a man ready for the task.
“Our goal is to win and it’s going to be to win now. And, really, when we’re talking about setting the culture, which is going to be step number one here in the spring time. Accountability and integrity are going to be the cornerstones of everything we’re going to be about. We’re going to have a team first mentality from start to finish. There will be consistent communication and structure really at the end of the day, there will be a level of discipline that they are looking to embrace here," said Johnson.
As far as offseason content goes, it doesn’t get much better than that. A true behind-the-scenes look at the process that may be the reason the franchise turns around and gets back to winning football games.