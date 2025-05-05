All Trojans

Revisiting Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers Trade: Caleb Williams, Bryce Young

Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams ended up being a centerpiece of the blockbuster trade between the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers in the 2023 offseason. Now over two years later, who won the trade?

Cory Pappas

Oct 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
Former USC Trojans and current Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is in one of the biggest NFL trades in recent memory. In March of 2023 when Williams was still at USC, the Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the wide receiver DJ Moore, the Panthers 1st round pick in 2023, 1st round pick in 2024, and 2nd round pick in 2025. 

Now that the 2025 NFL Draft has concluded, the final piece to the trade has been completed. Take a look at each team’s final haul.

Aftermath of the Massive Bears/Panthers 2023 Trade

Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates with teammates after a victory o
Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates with teammates after a victory over the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers had their eyes set on Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young prior to the 2023 NFL Draft and paid a king’s ransom to get him. The Panthers traded for the Bears No. 1 overall pick in that draft and took Young with the first pick. 

Chicago in return got wide receiver DJ Moore and a handful of high draft picks. With those picks, the Bears ended up getting quarterback Caleb Williams, offensive tackle Darnell Wright, punter Tory Taylor, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, and wide receiver Luther Burden III. 

Now the question is who won the trade?

Who Won The Trade?

Jan 5, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) during the game against the Chicago Be
Jan 5, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) during the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The “Who Won the Trade” game is always a popular one to play after a blockbuster trade like this. When the trade first happened, it looked like the Bears had fleeced the Panthers. It was grim early on for Carolina with Bryce Young’s struggles in his rookie season in 2023 and the beginning of 2024. 

However, things look a lot better for the Panthers now than they did at the start of the 2024 season. After getting benched, Young got his starting job back and looked like a new quarterback. He helped lead the struggling Panthers to a 5-12 record, which may not sound like much, but is progress from where they were in their 2-15 2023 season. Heading into 2025, the Panthers have to feel much better about Young and him being their franchise quarterback.

The Bears got their guy in Caleb Williams No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. They also went 5-12 in 2024, but some of the trade assets included are pointed to directly help Williams in the future with Moore, Wright, and Burden. 

There is still a path to both team’s winning the trade if Young and Williams each turn into their respective team’s quarterback for the decade 5-10 years. However as of right now, Chicago has to be viewed as the “winner.” If Young turns into a hands down better NFL quarterback with the Panthers than Williams is with the Bears, then the Panthers will have a case for “winning.” For now, it's the Bears.

Published
Cory Pappas
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

