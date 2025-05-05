Revisiting Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers Trade: Caleb Williams, Bryce Young
Former USC Trojans and current Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is in one of the biggest NFL trades in recent memory. In March of 2023 when Williams was still at USC, the Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the wide receiver DJ Moore, the Panthers 1st round pick in 2023, 1st round pick in 2024, and 2nd round pick in 2025.
Now that the 2025 NFL Draft has concluded, the final piece to the trade has been completed. Take a look at each team’s final haul.
Aftermath of the Massive Bears/Panthers 2023 Trade
The Carolina Panthers had their eyes set on Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young prior to the 2023 NFL Draft and paid a king’s ransom to get him. The Panthers traded for the Bears No. 1 overall pick in that draft and took Young with the first pick.
Chicago in return got wide receiver DJ Moore and a handful of high draft picks. With those picks, the Bears ended up getting quarterback Caleb Williams, offensive tackle Darnell Wright, punter Tory Taylor, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, and wide receiver Luther Burden III.
Now the question is who won the trade?
MORE: USC Trojans Add Elite Louisiana Receiver Recruit Roderick Tezeno To Surging Recruiting Class
MORE: Why USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Parted Ways With Strength Coach Bennie Wylie
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies In Danger Of Losing 4-Star Recruit Samu Moala To USC Trojans Flip?
Who Won The Trade?
The “Who Won the Trade” game is always a popular one to play after a blockbuster trade like this. When the trade first happened, it looked like the Bears had fleeced the Panthers. It was grim early on for Carolina with Bryce Young’s struggles in his rookie season in 2023 and the beginning of 2024.
However, things look a lot better for the Panthers now than they did at the start of the 2024 season. After getting benched, Young got his starting job back and looked like a new quarterback. He helped lead the struggling Panthers to a 5-12 record, which may not sound like much, but is progress from where they were in their 2-15 2023 season. Heading into 2025, the Panthers have to feel much better about Young and him being their franchise quarterback.
The Bears got their guy in Caleb Williams No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. They also went 5-12 in 2024, but some of the trade assets included are pointed to directly help Williams in the future with Moore, Wright, and Burden.
There is still a path to both team’s winning the trade if Young and Williams each turn into their respective team’s quarterback for the decade 5-10 years. However as of right now, Chicago has to be viewed as the “winner.” If Young turns into a hands down better NFL quarterback with the Panthers than Williams is with the Bears, then the Panthers will have a case for “winning.” For now, it's the Bears.