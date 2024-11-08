Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams, DJ Moore Missing Chemistry: 'Frustrating'
Former USC Trojans and current Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and his star wide receiver DJ Moore have yet to find a consistent connection in Williams' rookie season. The Bears are 4-4, coming off consecutive losses to the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals.
Through eight games, Moore has caught 37 of 60 targets from Williams, totaling 374 yards and three touchdowns. Moore's three receiving scores from Williams is tied for the team lead with tight end Cole Kmet.
"Obviously it's not in a place, from the past games, a place where we would like it, both of us," said Williams. "It's frustrating 'cause you got a guy so special, and not being able to connect and hit on certain passes is frustrating for myself and I know frustrating for him."
Moore leads the Bears in receptions and targets through eight games, and only rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze has more receiving yards with 391.
"As a wide receiver especially, you only get so many chances, so many times the ball comes your way in a game," said Williams. "I wouldn't put it past him that it's frustrating, but we got to figure out."
Chicago's last game was a 29-9 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Williams was sacked six times, and the rookie quarterback threw for 217 yards with a 53.7 completion percentage. Odunze led the team with 104 receiving yards on five receptions. Moore caught four of nine targets from Williams for 33 yards.
In the first quarter of the Bears vs. Cardinals game, it looked as though Moore gave up on play by running out of bounds while Williams pulled off one of his patented scrambles.
Once Moore was out of bounds, he was no longer eligible to receive a pass from Williams without a flag being thrown by the officials. Moore spoke with the media after the game, and he clarified that he tweaked his ankle on the play.
"I was coming back... because I saw Caleb [Williams] scrambling, and my ankle went in and out," said Moore. "I already couldn't stop, so my momentum took me out of bounds and I just walked off."
In addition to Moore, Williams appeared to suffer an injury against Arizona after leaving the field with a limp. However, the Bears rookie quarterback was not listed on the team's injury report as they prepare for the New England Patriots.
