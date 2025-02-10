Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears Surprisingly High Super Bowl Odds?
The Philadelphia Eagles have been crowned Super Bowl champions, and now all eyes turn to the 2025 NFL season. The early betting odds for Super Bowl LX are out and former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears odds of being crowned champions are higher than expected.
The Chicago Bears have 40-1 odds on ESPN Bet to win the Super Bowl in 2026. If the Bears hoist the Lombardy Trophy, a ten-dollar bet would win $400. The only other team with the same odds is the Denver Broncos, who will also have a second-year quarterback in Bo Nix. The top two favorites to win the Super Bowl are the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, with +650 odds on ESPN Bet.
Eight NFC teams have higher odds than the Bears, including each NFC North rival. The Detroit Lions lead the North in odds at +700. The Bears have higher odds than teams with recent playoff appearances such as the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Miami Dolphins.
Although the Chicago Bears season ended with a 5-12 record, Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze in season two could turn out to be something to watch. The two first-round picks will now have one year of experience and get a full offseason of work together. Odunze finished the season with 732 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Williams spoke about how important it will be to connect with Odunze and that it is the path to success for the Bears offense.
"It's been great to be able to have a young guy with me, like Rome, a spectacular person, spectacular player," Williams said. "Being able to have him here, grow with him, our relationship over the years is going to be vital for the team. Being able to continue that, grow that, it's going to be fun. I think he's going to get better, especially with the guys he's had this year with him [DJ Moore and Keenan Allen]. Two guys who have been doing it for a while, I think it's helping him."
The biggest need for the Chicago Bears will be to fix the offensive line. Williams was sacked a league-high 68 times, losing 466 yards in total. If Chicago can protect their young quarterback and give him time to hit his receivers, the Bears can become a winning team.
The coaching changes will play a crucial role with Williams and the Bears. Chicago hired Ben Johnson, the 2024 Assistant Coach of the Year, to be their next head coach. The Lions offense under Johnson finished with 2,488 total rushing yards and 4,718 receiving yards in the regular season. The Bears hired Declan Doyle as the offensive coordinator, but Johnson is set to remain the play caller.
“We talked and you can see the competitiveness in his eyes and fire in his eyes... That's one of the most important things is that fire, that will and want to win,” Williams said about his new coach.
Williams was the number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and was a Heisman Trophy winner with the USC Trojans.
While these are early betting odds to win the Super Bowl, and it is a longshot for the Bears, there is hope for the Chicago franchise in the near future.
The Super Bowl will be on Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
