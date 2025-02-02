Chicago Bears Hire Former UCLA Coach Eric Bieniemy To Offensive Staff
The Chicago Bears and their first year coach Ben Johnson continue to make moves to fill in his inaugural coaching staff. Johnson added a veteran coach to the offensive side of the ball as he continues to surround former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams with experienced coaches.
Jonathan Jones of NFL on CBS reported that Chicago hired Eric Bieniemy as their running backs coach. Bieniemy spent the past season as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at UCLA. Before making the drop to the college level in 2023, Bieniemy was the offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders. Most famously, the California native spent nine seasons with the Kansas City organization.
It's another quality hire the Bears have made as Bieniemy brings his wealth of experience of knowledge to the coaching staff. As a player, Bieniemy was an All-American running back at Colorado and has spent many years as a running backs coach across his coaching career.
Bieniemy's experience with play calling and game planning should be a boost for Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. During his time as the offensive coordinator in Kansas City, Bieniemy had a hand in the early development of Patrick Mahomes. Not only will Williams benefit from Bieniemy's knowledge, but as will first-time offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.
Another connection from the Bears to Bieniemy is that Chicago's general manager Ryan Poles spent time with him in Kansas City, which made it that much easier for Bieniemy to choose signing with the Bears.
Bieniemy was looking to get back into the NFL after helping out UCLA's first year head coach, Deshaun Foster. Although it may seem like Bieniemy is taking a demotion, as he was the play caller for UCLA, his time in Chicago will be crucial for his career and the rebuilding of his reputation at the professional level.
The Bears will more than likely address the running back position during the offseason to help ease the burden off of Williams. One particular running back who sticks out in the 2025 NFL Draft for Chicago is USC's Woody Marks. A legitimate pass-catcher out of the backfield, Marks would be another weapon for the Bears, similar to how Johnson used Detriot's Jahmyr Gibbs.
After throwing for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions in his rookie year, Williams will look to improve on his numbers with the offensive minded Johnson coming into the organization.The hiring of Bieniemy goes to show the commitment to the development of the offensive side of the ball that Johnson has made.
