Best Big Ten Receivers Ranked: Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, Oregon's Dakorien Moore, USC's Makai Lemon
The Big Ten Conference has a ton of great talent returning at the receiver position, headlined by Ohio State star freshman Jeremiah Smith. The conference also has some great newcomers like Oregon five-star freshman Dakorien Moore, who is expected to be a focal point of the Ducks offense in his first season. 247Sports projected the top -10 receivers in the Big Ten for 2025 and the USC Trojans’ Makai Lemon came in at No. 3
Lemon, a former four-star recruit in the 2023 cycle bounced around on offense and defense his first season on campus, before moving back over to offense full-time for the Holiday Bowl. He stepped into a starting role this past season and had a breakout campaign. He recorded his career touchdown in week 2 against Utah State.
The Los Alamitos, CA native suffered a scary injury in week 4 against Michigan when he collided with a Wolverines player late in the first quarter while running down on punt coverage. Lemon spent an extended period of time on the ground where the USC training staff worked on him, and he would eventually leave the stadium in an ambulance. When he returned to action the sophomore receiver exploded onto the scene.
Lemon set new career-highs in receptions and receiving yards against Penn State and then proceeded to set new career-highs in either receptions or receiving yards for the next three games, including a standout a performance against Rutgers in late October. On the same night, Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam gave the Los Angeles Dodgers a win over New York Yankees in game 1 of the World Series and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame a 22-point deficit to defeat the Phoenix Suns, Lemon delivered a special performance of his own in the City of Angels
His 256 all-purpose yards where the most a USC player since Adoree Jackson in 2016. Lemon was also the first Trojans player with a return of 80+ yards a reception of 70+ yards in the same game since Marquise Lee in 2012. To close out the regular season, Lemon hauled in nine receptions for 133 yards against a Notre Dame pass defense that ranked first in the country. Lemon had become a reliable go-to target for quarterbacks Miller Moss and Jayden Maiava and he finished as the team's leader in receptions (52) and receiving yards (764).
Missing from the list is Ja'Kobi Lane. The Arizona native was also a four-star recruit in the 2023 cycle and had a breakout sophomore season of his own in 2024. Lane finished second in the Big Ten in receiving touchdowns with 12, only behind Smith. His 6-foot-4 frame consistently proved to be a mismatch for defensive backs. Lane delivered several performances that not only make him one of the top returning receivers in the conference, but all of college football.
MORE: Las Vegas Raiders' Pete Carroll To Teach Class For USC Trojans While Coaching in NFL
MORE: USC Trojans To Land Elite Linebacker AJ Tuitele Over Texas Longhorns?
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders NCAA Violation: USC Trojans Decommit Julian Lewis
Against Wisconsin, he set career-highs in receptions (10) and receiving yards (105) and touchdowns (2) as he officially introduced himself to the college football world. He made a highlight reel one-handed catch against Maryland and his touchdown midway through the fourth quarter against crosstown rival UCLA proved to be the game-winner. The following week against Notre Dame, Lane caught three passes, all three for touchdowns.
The Trojans went into their bowl game against Texas A&M very thin at receiver with Zachariah Branch, Duce Robinson and Kyron Hudson all entering the transfer portal. USC relied on a heavy rotation at receiver throughout the season, and instead of going deep into the depth chart, Lincoln Riley rolled almost exclusively with Lane, Lemon and Kyle Ford, who was playing in his final collegiate game.
The three of them were instrumental in the Trojans comeback win, where they trailed by as many as 17 points late in the 3rd quarter. Lane finished the game with seven receptions for a career-high 127 yards and three touchdowns.
Lane will have the opportunity in the fall to prove his status among the top receivers in the conference, as well as keep himself on NFL radars.
MORE: NFL Analyst Calls Chad Bowden, USC Trojans Hire 'Fascinating'
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterbacks Jayden Maiava, Husan Longstreet NIL Valuations
MORE: Reggie Bush Reveals Biggest Changes Needed In USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Offense
MORE: No. 1 Cornerback Recruit Duvay Williams Commit To USC Trojans, Georgia Bulldogs?