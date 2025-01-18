Chicago Bears Interview Baltimore's Todd Monke, Buffalo's Joe Brady For Coaching Vacancy
As the search for the Chicago Bears head coach continues, the prominent names being vetted keep rolling in. Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady completed interviews on Friday, per Bears Communications. Will the Bears hire either Monken or Brady to develop former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams?
Coincidentally, the two offensive savants are set to face off in the divisional round on the AFC side of the playoff bracket this Sunday night.
Both Brady and Monken have recently led national championship-winning offenses at the collegiate level. Brady with the 2019 LSU Tigers, and Monken with the back-to-back Georgia Bulldogs in 2021 and 2022. The development of two or the most prolific offensive units in college football history is due to those two coaches in large part. Joe Burrow and Stetson Bennett were both Heisman finalists under the tutelage of these coaches. That success has translated to the NFL as both lead dynamic offenses led by Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.
Buffalo Bills All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen had this to say to Bills reporters about Joe Brady’s head coach interviews and how Brady has helped himself and the team this season: “Nothing. Nothing, he [Brady] hasn’t done anything for us. Teams should stay away from him.” Allen said to reporters with a sarcastic grin on his face.
Todd Monken was asked by Ravens reports how he’s dealing with the interview process during the week of a playoff matchup.
“First of all, I’ll say this. It’s a compliment to this organization. All my focus is on the Bills. I love the job that I have. The system is unfortunate but it is what it is.” said Todd Monken about interviewing during the week of an all-important playoff matchup.
Monken is known as a no-nonsense coach with a penchant for crafting elite offenses. Sounds like a potentially positive fit for what the Bears faithful are looking for, and maybe more importantly quarterback Caleb Williams himself. Williams made an appearance on the St. Brown podcast with fellow former USC Trojan Amon-Ra St. Brown and discussed qualities he’d like to see in the incumbent head coach.
“Selfishly, I want an offensive-minded guy so I can build with him and build with him for the next…15 years. And, so I can learn and grow and things like that…I hope we find the right guys to win championships. That’s the only goal that I have.” Williams stated in response.
There are more names to be interviewed soon, including Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman after the National Championship game on Monday, but the Bears have to be ecstatic to have such a collective of names to choose from.
