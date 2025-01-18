All Trojans

Chicago Bears Interview Baltimore's Todd Monke, Buffalo's Joe Brady For Coaching Vacancy

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady completed interviews with the Chicago Bears on Friday as Chicago looks for the next coach for former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams.

Kyron Samuels

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken on the field before the game against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken on the field before the game against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the search for the Chicago Bears head coach continues, the prominent names being vetted keep rolling in. Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady completed interviews on Friday, per Bears Communications. Will the Bears hire either Monken or Brady to develop former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams?

Coincidentally, the two offensive savants are set to face off in the divisional round on the AFC side of the playoff bracket this Sunday night.

Both Brady and Monken have recently led national championship-winning offenses at the collegiate level. Brady with the 2019 LSU Tigers, and Monken with the back-to-back Georgia Bulldogs in 2021 and 2022. The development of two or the most prolific offensive units in college football history is due to those two coaches in large part. Joe Burrow and Stetson Bennett were both Heisman finalists under the tutelage of these coaches. That success has translated to the NFL as both lead dynamic offenses led by Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. 

Buffalo Bills All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen had this to say to Bills reporters about Joe Brady’s head coach interviews and how Brady has helped himself and the team this season: “Nothing. Nothing, he [Brady] hasn’t done anything for us. Teams should stay away from him.” Allen said to reporters with a sarcastic grin on his face. 

MORE: Reggie Bush Dreams Of Coaching USC Trojans: ‘I Can Help Win National Championships’

MORE: Caleb Williams Addresses Lincoln Riley Anger, Near Transfer To UCLA Over USC Trojans

MORE: USC Trojans Starting Quarterback Prediction Under Lincoln Riley: Jayden Maiava, Husan

Todd Monken was asked by Ravens reports how he’s dealing with the interview process during the week of a playoff matchup. 

“First of all, I’ll say this. It’s a compliment to this organization. All my focus is on the Bills. I love the job that I have. The system is unfortunate but it is what it is.” said Todd Monken about interviewing during the week of an all-important playoff matchup.

Monken is known as a no-nonsense coach with a penchant for crafting elite offenses. Sounds like a potentially positive fit for what the Bears faithful are looking for, and maybe more importantly quarterback Caleb Williams himself. Williams made an appearance on the St. Brown podcast with fellow former USC Trojan Amon-Ra St. Brown and discussed qualities he’d like to see in the incumbent head coach. 

“Selfishly, I want an offensive-minded guy so I can build with him and build with him for the next…15 years. And, so I can learn and grow and things like that…I hope we find the right guys to win championships. That’s the only goal that I have.” Williams stated in response.

There are more names to be interviewed soon, including Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman after the National Championship game on Monday, but the Bears have to be ecstatic to have such a collective of names to choose from. 

MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Bear Alexander's NIL Valuation After USC Transfer

MORE: USC Trojans Coach D'Anton Lynn Agrees to Contract Extension, Passes on Penn State

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Interested In USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley To Replace Mike McCarthy

MORE: USC Trojans Pushing To Flip Georgia Bulldogs Four-Star Commit Vance Spafford

Published
Kyron Samuels
KYRON SAMUELS

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

Home/Football