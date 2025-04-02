Chicago Bears Target Offensive Monsters In NFL Draft? Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka, Quinshon Judkins
Outside of tush push votes and kickoff rule changes, former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams has been the talk of the annual NFL league meetings this week. Between Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson's detailing of the new offensive philosophy coupled with the relationship he intends to build with Williams and the various NFL coaches and players who have spoken about the young signal caller, anticipation for Williams’s return is higher than ever.
Anticipation and excitement only go so far. Williams needs a great supporting cast to live up to those lofty expectations and fulfill that anticipation with satisfaction. General manager Ryan Poles has done a fantastic job so far this offseason with the acquisition of three veteran offensive linemen. With three selections in the top 50 draft picks, the draft is next for the Chicago Bears and their pursuit of surrounding Caleb Williams with talent.
In ESPN analyst Field Yates two-round lock draft, the Bears got a significant boost on the offensive side of the ball and there would be no greater beneficiary than quarterback Caleb Williams. With the picks, the Bears selected LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell, Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, and Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins.
“I'm pretty bullish on Campbell as a prospect. Despite concerns about his 32⅝-inch arm length, he ranks fifth on my board. And in this scenario, I'm not super focused on whether he would ultimately play tackle or slide inside to guard. The Bears' starting five is already much better on paper after a busy free agency, and Campbell could play wherever he's needed.” said ESPN draft analyst Field Yates.
“New coach Ben Johnson would love a player like Campbell, whose elite foot quickness and pass protection ability fit great in his system. The Bears will likely feature plenty of zone rushing schemes in 2025.”
Campbell’s pedigree can’t be overstated as he’s one of the best offensive line prospects in recent years. The consistency shown against the best talent in the country has been nothing short of remarkable. The song hang up with Campbell is arm length which has been a major topic of discussion.
However, it’s better to focus on the outliers in the data than the standards. Joe Thomas, Taylor Lewan, Rashawn Slater, Ryan Ramcyzk, Donald Penn, and Joe Staley are just a few of the Pro Bowl and All-Pro players with sub-34-inch arms. Campbell’s college career is much more in line with those players than the ones who struggled in the NFL.
“As the Bears look for one more playmaker to maximize Ben Johnson's offense, they could turn to the ever-reliable Egbuka in Round 2. He set the Ohio State record for catches (205) and is a great route runner.” Yates said. “More offense for the Bears, two picks after I had them taking Emeka Egbuka. I have an ever-so-slightly higher grade on Judkins' fellow Ohio State back TreVeyon Henderson, but Judkins can bring a better profile of power and thump to a Chicago offense that could use it. He scored 45 career rushing TDs.”
The addition of those two players next to the standing talent would be welcomed additions for coach Ben Johnson as he looks to build a similar nucleus of talent as he had in Detriot. The makeup of the talent wouldn’t be identical, and that’s fine. The collection of talent level is what matters and they’d be as talented as any offense in the league should those selections be made.