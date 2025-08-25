USC Trojans' Eric Gentry Describes Biggest Differences in Defensive Line
Upgrading the defensive line was a high priority for the USC Trojans in the offseason. The USC staff would probably acknowledge they were not well equipped on the defensive line to handle its inaugural season in the Big Ten.
So, they immediately went to work. It started with signing players such as five-star Jahkeem Stewart, who can play end or tackle, in the 2025 cycle. They landed a pair of SEC transfers in defensive linemen Keeshawn Silver and Jamaal Jarrett to beef up the interior of front.
But it also meant continuing to develop and get more out of players that were already on campus under the tutelage of defensive line coach Eric Henderson and defensive ends Shaun Nua, as well as new strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll, who joined the staff in May.
Redshirt senior linebacker Eric Gentry will play behind a new and improved defensive front. He describe the biggest difference he’s seen from that unit.
“I think size, a lot of times just making their own play in the run fit,” Gentry said.
Last season, the Trojans had only two players that weighed over 300 pounds. This season they will at least six and another four players that weight at least 290 pounds.
Returning Interior Defensive Lineman
Redshirt junior Devan Thompkins redshirt junior was primarily a basketball player in high school and arrived on campus as a 220-pound edge. Fast forward four years later, the 6-foot-5, 290-pound Thompkins will start this fall at defensive line.
Redshirt senior Kobe Pepe and sophomore Jide Abasiri will factor into the defensive line rotation, as well as freshman Floyd Boucard, who has drawn lofty praise since he arrived on campus in the winter.
Redshirt freshman Carlon Jones and Brendan Cho are two guys have been pushing to playing time. Jones is back after missing the entirety of 2024 campaign after suffering a season-ending injury before the year began.
“It's been good to actually get him on the field consistently,”’Lynn said. “He's been a guy again, that's been in and out, and when he's been in for short bursts, he's shown things that excite you, but then he's right back out. So this has been the longest he's been on the field. And there was a little rust at first, but right now he's playing awesome.”
Depth is luxury the Trojans did not have last season and definitely something they want to take advantage of in 2025. The first couple of games against Missouri State and Georgia Southern will give USC the opportunity to sort of the rotation before heading into Big Ten play.
“We want to get guys reps. You want to keep guys fresh,” Lynn said. “And we really want to find out what type of depth do we have by the time we get into the Big Ten.”