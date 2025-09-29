College Football Week 5 Winners and Losers After Upset-Filled Slate
Week 5 of the college football season is officially in the books. The season is starting to heat up with conference play beginning, so who were some of the biggest winners and losers from this past weekend.
Winner: Alabama Crimson Tide
The future of what Alabama football would look like under Kalen DeBoer seemed very shaky after the Crimson Tide’s loss to Florida State in the season opener.
But it wasn’t just the loss but it was the struggles on the road but the lack of physicality, execution and attention to detail.
All of that was erased on Saturday night with a 24-21 win over No. 12 Georgia on the road, who was No. 5 coming into the contest. It was the Bulldogs first home loss since 2019, ending a 33-game home win streak.
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has quietly been one of the best signal-callers in the country, accounting for 11 touchdowns versus zero interceptions over the last three games. For a player that waited four years for his opportunity to be the man under center, he is taking full advantage.
The Tide moved up seven spots to No. 10 in the latest AP Poll.
Loser: USC Trojans' College Football Playoff Chances
The USC Trojans lost to Illinois over the weekend, falling to 4-1 on the season. While USC can certainly still compete for a College Football Playoff bid, the margin for error is now razor thin for the Trojans.
With upcoming matchups with Michigan and Notre Dame, as well as a late-November road trip to Oregon, the Trojans will have to add some big wins to their résumé. Games against Iowa and Nebraska in November will also be tough tests for USC.
Can Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and his team remain in CFP contention this season?
Loser: James Franklin, Penn State
Same story, different season for No. 7 Penn State, who fell to No. 2 Oregon 30-24 in double overtime. James Franklin falls to 4-21 versus top 10 teams and 1-15 versus top 5 teams.
The Nittany Lions had national championship expectations and we are still only in September, but as history would suggest under Franklin, this team is no different than years past, as far as their ability to win big games.
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava Shows Human Side In Upset Loss To Illinois
MORE: Illinois Coach Bret Bielema Reveals USC Trojans 'Riled Up' Fighting Illini Before Game
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Defends Late Game Clock Management In Loss To Illinois
Quarterback Drew Allar has been less than stellar this season. He did get the offense rolling in the second half, but it was his interception in double overtime that sealed the Nittany Lions fate.
Winner: Ole Miss
There were plenty of storylines heading into this highly anticipated matchup between No. 4 Ole Miss and No. 13 LSU.
It was another rough offensive showing for LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and co.
Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has been one of the best stories early in the 2025 season. Chambliss transferred from Division II Ferris State and has been phenomenal in his three weeks as the starter since Austin Simmons went down with an injury.
He accounted for 385 yards of offense and led the Rebels to a 24-19 win to remain unbeaten and in position to make a run at the programs first berth in the College Football Playoff.
Loser: Florida State
It felt like a trap game going in and that’s exactly how it played out. No. 24 Florida State fell to No. 24 Virginia 46-38. The loss dropped them from No. 8 to No. 18.
One loss certainly doesn’t end Florida State’s season and prevent them from winning the ACC and reaching the College Football Playoff. But next week the Seminoles will face No. 3 Miami, and another loss could turn the fortunes of a promising season.