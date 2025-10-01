All Trojans

Concerning Injury Update Makes USC’s Bye Week More Critical Than Ever

USC Trojans offensive tackle Elijah Paige was dressed for practice after missing last weekend's contest. True freshman Alex Graham is inching closer to making is USC debut and Lincoln Riley provided an update on running back Bryan Jackson.

Kendell Hollowell

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
LOS ANGELES - The USC Trojans have already been hit with the injury bug early in season and their first bye week couldn’t have come at a better time. 

Offensive Line Shakeup

Southern Cal was without starting offensive tackle Elijah Paige in their week 5 loss at Illinois. 

Paige was dressed on Tuesday, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he practiced.

Riley revealed after last Saturday’s loss that Lane had not practiced for two weeks, even though he came out in full gear during last Tuesday’s practice and played 33 snaps against Illinois. 

Paige went down with a lower body injury in the second quarter against Michigan State in week 4. The redshirt sophomore will have two weeks to get healthy, before USC faces Michigan on Oct. 11.

Riley confirmed center Kilian O’Connor will miss the next two games against Michigan and Notre Dame, after suffering a lower body injury over the weekend. In his place, it will be Syracuse transfer J’Onre Reed. 

Right tackle Justin Tauanuu was in a gold practice jersey when he took the practice field, which could signify he’s working through an injury of his own. 

Defensive Backs 

No surprise, but safety Kamari Ramsey did practice on Tuesday, after missing this past weekend’s game with food poisoning. 

The Trojans felt the absence of Ramsey. Kevin Longstreet stepped into his place at the nickel position and had an up-and-down performance and played just nine snaps. He was replaced by true freshman Dee Reddick, who was seeing his first real action at the collegiate level. 

Alex Graham was dressed for the second week in a row and it feels like the true freshman defensive back is getting close to making his USC debut. Graham was projected to start at nickel, before he was injured just before the season opener. He’s young and inexperienced, but very talented and would provide some much-needed help in the backend. 

Bryan Jackson Injury Update 

Sophomore running back Bryan Jackson has been out since week one and is still in street clothes during the bye week. It could still be a very long before Jackson is back on the field, but Riley does not believe the Texas native is lost for the season. 

Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders have played almost every snap in the backfield. Riley has utilized split back formations more this season, than any of the previous three seasons in Los Angeles. 

King Miller has stepped into the No. 3 spot at running back, but has not played more than seven snaps in Big Ten play. 

Defensive Line 

Jamaal Jarrett and freshman Jahkeem Stewart took the field in tennis shoes and no pads. Stewart was in a walking boot earlier last week, but was able to go against Illinois. This is a perfect week for Stewart to get healthier. 

USC is going to need both players to face Michigan’s rushing attack on Oct. 11. 

Other Injury News 

Linebacker Eric Gentry is another player that wore a gold practice jersey. The redshirt senior leads the team in tackles, tackles for loss and is second in sacks. 

Zacharyus Williams is still working his way back and came out in tennis shoes. Williams suffered an injury late in Southern Cal’s week 2 win over Georgia Southern. The sophomore transfer came out in a sling in week 4 but is no longer in it. 

