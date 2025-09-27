Lincoln Riley Believes USC Trojans 'Squandered Opportunities' in Loss to Illinois
The No. 21 USC Trojans took their first lead of the afternoon when quarterback Jayden Maiava connected with receiver Makai Lemon for a 16-yard touchdown with 1:55 remaining in regulation.
No. 23 Illinois responded by moving the ball down the field with ease and David Olano's 41-yard field goal at the buzzer gave the Fighting Illini a 34-32 win, handing USC its first loss of the season.
"We had a lot of fight, obviously coming back to take the lead there at the end but we missed too opportunities, all sides of the ball to really establish momentum ... we squandered too many opportunities to separate in this game," Riley said.
Defensively, the Trojans struggled all game. Illinois controlled the line of scrimmage and attacked a weak USC secondary that was without star safety Kamari Ramsey, who missed this contest after waking up with food poising.
First Half Struggles
For the second time this season, Waymond Jordan fumbled on the Trojans opening possession, this time ending a promising USC drive. Illinois responded on the ensuing possession with quarterback Luke Altmyer taking it himself for a 12-yard touchdown run to give the Fighting Illini an early 7-0 lead.
In the second quarter, both teams dived into their bag of tricks. First it was Illinois receiver Hank Beatty to Altmyer for a 3-yard touchdown on a "Philly Special" that put the Fighting Illini back on top. And then it was Lincoln Riley dialing up a flea flicker that saw Makai Lemon go for a 75-yard touchdown, but that play was called after center J'Onre Reed, who was in for the injured Kilian O'Connor was called for an illegal man down the field.
Illinois controlled the line of scrimmage for almost the entirety of the game, a much different story than a week ago, when they only had two rushing yards against Indiana. Against the Trojans, they had 171 yards on the ground and 502 yards of total offense.
A USC defense that led the country in sacks coming into the contest, only got to Altmeyer once, and it was on a cornerback blitz.
"We have to go out there and play better. We got to affect the quarterback more, obviously stop the run more and we just never got them going backwards," Riley said.
Just before the half, after marching down the USC two-yard line, Illinois running back Kaden Feagin had the ball knocked out by cornerback Braylon Conley and it was freshman defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart that emerged from the pile with the ball to prevent the Fighting Illini from going up two scores. The Trojans were able to get a field goal in the closing seconds of the half to make it 14-10.
Second Half Fireworks
However, the Trojans struggles continued in the second half. Maiava was picked off for the first time this season early in the second half. It was Maiava's first interception in his last 132 pass attempts, which dates back to last season. A 64-yard catch-and-run by Feagin redeemed his earlier mistake and gave the Fighting Illini a 24-10 midway through the third quarter.
But like a great boxing match, the two schools began trading haymakers.
Maiava kept Southern Cal alive with an 11-play, 81-yard drive, which included a 29-yard pass to Lemon in-between multiple players on 3rd-and-16. Lemon set career-highs in receptions (11) and receiving yards (151). Jordan capped off the drive with a 2-yard touchdown for his second score to cut the deficit to seven heading into the fourth quarter. Jordan finished the game with 94 yards on the ground.
But as the story of the game would be, Illinois continued having no issues driving on the Trojans defense and Altmeyer's 25-yard strike to Justin Bowick put them 31-17, until Maiava connected Lemon's 19-yard score on fourth down and two-point conversion made it a one-score game again. Maiava finished the afternoon with 364 yards through the air.
Safety Christian Pierce had perhaps the biggest play of the game for the Trojans when he tracked down Illinois receiver Collin Dixon at the 12-yard line after his 61-yard catch-and-run. Because on the very next play, linebacker Eric Gentry forced a fumble that was recovered by Pierce in the end zone with under six and half minutes left in regulation. And for the first time all game, USC had some momentum.
Ja'Kobi Lane caught two passes on the ensuing drive after being limited to plays in the red zone up until that point in the game. Lane was a game-time decision after missing last week's contest against Michigan State.
"He really wasn't supposed to play at all, but that kid is a warrior," Riley said. "He just went. Wasn't going to be able to play much at all, felt a little bit better than we anticipated cause he ain't take a rep in practice in two weeks. He's just warrior. A guy that will lay it on the line for the whole team and the program, we appreciate guys like that."
Lemon's score with 1:55 gave USC a one-point lead, but the decision to score quickly and give Illinois the ball back with plenty of time on the clock is one that be discussed a great length over the next couple of weeks.
"In that moment when you're down five, it's not like you can just sit there and be too cute. You're playing a really good defense on the road. Scoring is not easy," Riley said.
Looking Ahead
The 4-1Trojans head into its a first bye week with a ton to clean up, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. It will give them an opportunity to get healthy before heading into the toughest part of its schedule.
The Trojans will host the Michigan Wolverines on Oct. 11 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
"Disappointed with the loss. We gotta bounce back here in the bye week, we're not a very healthy football," Riley said. "So, we have to do a good job of getting some of these guys back and be a little bit healthier heading into this next stretch."