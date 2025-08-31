What USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Said About 'Special Night' After Season Opener
Nine different USC Trojans reached the end zone as they scored the most points in program history since 1930 in a 73-13 rout of Missouri State at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Lincoln Riley moved to 9-0 as a head coach in season openers.
USC went deep into the rotation, which included a number of true freshmen seeing their first game action at the collegiate level and veterans getting the most run of their career.
"A lot of guys that have been phenomenal in our program for a long time were able to get their real burn out there on the Coliseum," Riley said. "It's just a cool moment in the locker room right now for some of these guys that do a lot of work behind the scenes that maybe our fans don't always see. So these nights are special."
Redshirt junior quarterback Jayden Maiava showed command leading the offense, going 15 of 18 for 295 yards and two total touchdowns, one on the ground and one through the air. His top target Makai Lemon caught seven passes for 90 receiving yards, all in the first half.
The Trojans running back room was as good as advertised. JUCO transfer Waymond Jordan quickly made his presence felt on the Trojans opening drive and scored his first career touchdown in major college football. Jordan, the 2024 NJCAA D1 Football Offensive Player of the Year averaged 8.2 yards per carry in his first game with the Cardinal and Gold.
On the next possession, it was New Mexico transfer Eli Sanders who got a bulk of the carries and flashed his explosive running style that Riley had been raving about from the moment the Southern California native arrived on campus in the winter. Sophomore Bryan Jackson capped off the Trojans second drive with a three-yard rushing touchdown to put them ahead 14-3 at the end of the first quarter.
"I like the mix of talent. I think it's the most talented, well-rounded group that we've had," Riley said. "So, there's no question we're gonna need all of those guys. "
There were high hopes for the USC tight end room heading into the season under position coach Chad Savage. And after not scoring a touchdown a year ago, redshirt senior Lake McRee took a short completion and sprinted down the field for a 64-yard touchdown, stating after the game that's the fastest he's ever run.
Lemon had stated during Big Ten Media Days in July that he expects the Trojans offense to be more explosive in 2025. A big reason a why, the running back room. With under two minutes remaining in the first half, Sanders took a screen and went untouched for a 73-yard touchdown, which made it 42-10 at the break. Sanders, a Southern California native, grew up a USC fan and now in his final collegiate, seized the moment in his first career game at the Coliseum.
Five-star freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet played the entire second half and accounted for three touchdowns, two on the ground and one on the air to redshirt junior tight end Carson Tabaracci.
Redshirt freshman running back King Miller got his first opportunity to carry the ball in live game and responded with a 75-yard burst up the middle for a touchdown, showcasing the depth in the Trojans running back room. Riley gave massive credit to the USC offensive line for their performance as a group on Saturday.
"Pretty cohesive group. A lot of what we've seen in camp," Riley said. "I think they had the benefit of going up against our defensive line every single day and that's been a battle ... there's a toughness and cohesiveness about that group that I like."
Defensive Standouts
In addition to seeing the impact of transfers such as Jordan and Sanders, safety Bishop Fitzgerald made a statement in his first game at Southern Cal with a 39-yard pick-six in the second quarter.
"I think the staff did a great job of preparing us for the game and just going out there and seeing a lot of familiar looks," Fitzgerald said. "So it was kind of like second nature for me to go out there and do what I've been doing in practice."
Redshirt junior defensive end Garrett Pomerantz also came up with an interception in the third quarter after redshirt sophomore cornerback Kevin Longstreet, older brother of Husan, deflected a pass at the line of scrimmage.
Junior defensive end Braylan Shelby was a frequent visitor in the Missouri State backfield, registering two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss on the night. Sophomore defensive end Kameryn Fountain registered one sack and two tackles for loss of his own, giving the Trojans a presence in the backfield they did not have a year ago.
Redshirt freshman safety Marquis Gallegos was actively flying around the field on Saturday and recorded two tackles for loss. And four-star freshman Matai Tagoa'i forced a fumble and delivered a big hit on kickoff in the second half.
Looking Ahead
The Trojans will back at the Coliseum next Saturday, Sept. 7 to take on Georgia Southern, in what will be the return of former USC coach Clay Helton. Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. PT.