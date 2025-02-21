Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Leads NFL In Crucial Third-Down Stat

These WRs made the most out of every route 🙌



Highest Rate of Rec TDs per Route Run in 2024:



Marvin Mims Jr. - .031

Mike Evans - .027

Terry McLaurin - .024

Ja'Marr Chase - .024

Tee Higgins - .023

Amon-Ra St. Brown - .022