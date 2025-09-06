All Trojans

Drake London Reveals Two USC Quarterbacks He Wishes He Could Have Played With

Former USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London recently shared which USC quarterbacks he wishes he could have lined up with during his college career. The Atlanta Falcons receiver pointed to two of the program’s all-time greats—Caleb Williams and Matt Leinart.

Jalon Dixon

Sep 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) during pre-game warms against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
When asked which former USC Trojans quarterback he’d love to catch passes from, former USC star Drake London didn’t hesitate.

The Atlanta Falcons wideout, who carved out his legacy in cardinal and gold before heading to the NFL, told USC Athletics that two names immediately came to mind: Caleb Williams and Matt Leinart.

Jul 29, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) reacts on the field during practice at training camp at IBM Performance Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

“The one that’s recently close is probably Caleb [Williams],” London said. “But me personally I would probably like to play with Matt Leinart. I think that era is so dope. He’s a lefty and I’m a lefty so it just makes sense.”

London’s answer ties together two very different eras of Trojan football—one defined by Heisman-level stats and electrifying playmaking, the other by dominance on the national stage and nearly unmatched winning.

The Caleb Williams Connection

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) warms up during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It’s no surprise Williams made London’s list. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner set USC records almost as fast as he broke defensive backs’ ankles.

His first season in Los Angeles was historic: 4,075 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, just four interceptions, plus another 10 scores on the ground.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) against the California Golden Bears during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Williams’ 52 total touchdowns that year are the most ever by a Trojan quarterback in a single season.

Even in a slightly more human 2023 campaign, Williams still produced 3,633 yards and 30 touchdown passes.

In two years, he rewrote the program’s record book and brought the Trojans back into national spotlight conversations.

Nov 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) looks on before a game against the Washington Huskies at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images / Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images

For a receiver like London—who thrived on contested catches and deep-ball opportunities—the chance to link up with Williams’ arm talent and improvisational magic seems like a more than ideal pairing.

Their styles match: London excels at winning one-on-one battles downfield, while Williams is at his best when creating opportunities outside the structure of the play.

The Leinart Era

Jan 4, 2005; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Matt Leinart holds the BCS National Championship trophy after 55-19 victory over Oklahoma in the FedEx Orange Bow at Pro Player Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Then there’s Leinart, the ultimate winner. From 2003 to 2005, he embodied USC’s golden age.

The left-handed quarterback went 25-1 as a starter across two seasons, led the Trojans to back-to-back national championships, and nearly pulled off a three-peat before falling to Texas in the 2005 Rose Bowl classic.

Jan 4, 2005; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Matt Leinart celebrates in the final minute of 55-19 victory over Oklahoma in the FedEx Orange Bowl during the BCS National Championship at Pro Player Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Statistically, he threw for 6,878 yards and 71 touchdowns with a 64.3 percent completion rate. But numbers only tell part of the story.

Leinart’s poise, leadership, and uncanny ability to deliver in big games cemented him as one of the faces of USC football’s most dominant run.

Jan 4, 2005; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Matt Leinart throws pass during 55-19 victory over Oklahoma in the FedEx Orange Bowl during the BCS National Championship at Pro Player Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For London, the appeal is both stylistic and symbolic. London hinting to how they both are left-handed—a small detail, but one that highlights how personal the connection feels.

More than that, Leinart represents an era of Trojan football that remains iconic nearly two decades later.

The Reality of London’s USC QBs

Oct 9, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) during the first quarter against the Utah Utes at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

During his own USC career (2019–2021), London played primarily with Kedon Slovis and briefly with Jaxson Dart.

Slovis showed promise—throwing for over 7,500 yards and 58 touchdowns in three seasons—but injuries limited his consistency.

Dart flashed as a freshman in 2021 but was still raw when London’s college career ended.

Oct 9, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Utah Utes at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

London himself was spectacular, winning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 despite missing games with an ankle injury.

Still, his quarterbacks didn’t have the Heisman hardware or national championship pedigree that Williams and Leinart carried.

Why It Matters

Sep 18, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) runs a route against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Trojans won 45-14. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

London’s comments aren’t just about nostalgia—they underline the quarterback tradition USC has built over generations. Williams showcased the kind of jaw-dropping individual dominance modern fans crave. Leinart proved what it looks like to lead a program to the mountaintop.

London played in between those eras, leaving him to imagine what could have been if his size, skill, and contested-catch ability were paired with two of the best Trojan quarterbacks to ever do it.

