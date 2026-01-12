Why Dylan Raiola’s Transfer Portal Decision Greatly Impacts Husan Longstreet

The problem when Husan Longstreet decided to enter the transfer portal a week after it opened, especially with the number of veteran quarterbacks available, was how quickly the dominoes were already falling.

Longstreet had been linked two schools that were still searching, one being the USC Trojans' West Coast rival Oregon. With Dante Moore set to make a decision about his future, the Ducks were in the market for another quarterback and landed former five-star Dylan Raiola on Monday.

Sep 6, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) warms up before the game against the Akron Zips at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Ducks have used the portal to find each of its last three starting quarterbacks and found another in the former Nebraska signal-caller. Oregon was a finalist for Longstreet in his high school recruitment and provided what he was looking for, if Moore decided to enter the NFL Draft, but that is now off the board.

And it’s the same situation with LSU. Longstreet took a visit to Baton Rouge over the weekend, but the Tigers have since added two quarterbacks via the transfer portal in Arizona State’s Sam Leavitt, a two-year starter for the Sun Devils and Elon’s Landen Clark.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

LSU was in desperate need of transfer quarterback with Garrett Nussmeier out of eligibility and backup Michael Van Buren, who was the starter the final three games of the regular season, transferring to USF.

According to Matt Moscona of 104.5 ESPN, the Tigers are still pursuing Longstreet, who was very intrigued with Lane Kiffin and his development of quarterbacks when he was at Ole Miss. But that seems like an unlikely destination for Longstreet because that would put him a similar situation as the one he was in at USC, if not worse.

What Does the Future Hold for Husan Longstreet?

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) carries the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Longstreet entered the portal because Jayden Maiava is returning to USC for his senior year, and he wants an opportunity to start at a Power 4 program in 2026.

But as the portal window enters its second week, the pond is drying up. Miami is a school that has been active for a quarterback in the portal each of the past few years, but that has been for players such as Tyler Van Dyke, Cam Ward and Carson Beck, guys that started for multiple years at other programs.

Of course, with the other transfer portal quarterbacks finding homes elsewhere, and Beck out of eligibility after the national championship, the Canes could decide to pursue Longstreet.

Tennessee was in play for Leavitt. However, it's doubtful they would just target a young quarterback after they signed five-star Faizon Brandon, the No. 2 ranked quarterback in the 2026 cycle, per the 247Sports Rankings.

A starting spot was never a guarantee for Longstreet, especially for a player that only has four collegiate appearances under his belt but the number of Power 4 programs that can compete for championships in need one of a starter is shrinking.

