USC Trojans vs. Maryland Terrapins 3 Instant Takeaways: Missing Offensive Identity
The USC Trojans suffered their third consecutive loss on Saturday afternoon, dropping to Maryland on the road 29-28 in heartbreaking fashion. The Trojans need to rally from the loss next week in order to avoid a monumental season collapse.
1. Trojans need to keep featuring Woody Marks
USC running back Woody Marks has been a shining star for the Trojans during some tough stretches for the offense. For whatever reason, USC coach Lincoln Riley continues to pass the ball even when quarterback Miller Moss is struggling to get anything going. In the loss to Maryland, Marks rushed 17 times for 82 yards. He averaged an extremely efficient 4.8 yards per carry. Moss doesn't offer anything special in terms of mobility, so in order to open up the pass game, Marks should be featured more often. Redshirt freshman running back Quinten Joyner, has shown signs of extreme explosiveness as well. He's averaging 9.8 yards a carry on 30 carries. If Riley thought about committing more to the run game, maybe the Trojans would find more success in the second half especially.
2. USC's season officially in disarray
The Trojans have fallen under .500 at 3-4 after starting the season 2-0. Losses to Michigan and Penn State could've been expected at the start of the year, with Michigan being the Trojans first Big Ten matchup and on the road and Penn State holding a top five ranking in the polls. However, losing to Minnesota and Maryland is frankly unacceptable at USC. The standards should be much higher in year three of the Riley era in Southern California. Riley has to find a solution and quick with five games left in the season.
3. The Trojans' wide receivers room is one of the nation's best
USC had three different receivers with over 50 receiving yards. Makai Lemon, Ja'Kobi Lane, and Duce Robinson all had a great game for USC. Lemon had his best game as a Trojans as he finished with highs in receptions and receiving yards. He went for eight catches and 89 yards as he was the leading receiver for the Trojans.Lane had one of the best catches of the year with his one-handed 15-yard touchdown, He finsihed with 51 yards on four catches along with the touchdown. The biggext X-Factor on the USC offense, Zachariah Branch, continued his offensive struggles as he caught four catches for 43 yards as he went under 50 receiving yards for fifth time this season.
