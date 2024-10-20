USC Trojans Blow Double-Digit Lead Again, Lose Fourth Big Ten Game to Maryland
It happened again. Unbelievably, but believably at the same time, the USC Trojans blew a double-digit lead and failed to close out a conference game. The Maryland Terrapins defeated the USC Trojans 29-28 on their homecoming night. USC is now 3-4 overall and 1-4 in Big Ten conference play. Coach Lincoln Riley is now off to the worst seven-game start in his coaching career.
Riley lost seven games in five seasons at Oklahoma. In the last two seasons alone, he’s lost eleven games. The worst part? The Trojans have had at least a touchdown lead with possession of the ball in the fourth quarter in three of the four losses this season. USC has had at least a four-point lead in the fourth quarter with possession on every loss this season.
“I don’t know,” said Lincoln Riley when asked why the Trojans continue to suffer the same fate in late-game situations.
Riley should be taken at his word because that’s the only logical explanation. There’s no more talk about being a play or two away. The Trojans have a losing record and have four conference losses three weeks into October. Despite the virtually nonexistent playoff hopes and conference championship aspirations, the Maryland game was still a must-win for the USC Trojans. Once again, they fell short.
"It's kind of a strange stretch that we've been in. I don't know, really, that I can compare it to anything that I've experienced in my career. But we've got, we've got two choices going forward. And those two choices are pretty obvious." Riley said about how the Trojans will have to respond to the current standing of the team.
This loss will probably hurt worse than some of the others. Why?
The wide receiver room, which has been a strong point for the Trojans, needed to play up to their potential, and they answered the call in an impressive way. Eight different players had two or more receptions. Three different players had a receiving touchdown, and they were all incredible plays. Kyron Hudson caught a beautiful over-the-shoulder ball to end the first quarter. Ja’Kobi Lane had a one-handed that will contend for catch of the year. Duce Robinson used his massive frame to bully multiple defenders and get into the end zone.
Quarterback Miller Moss’ job was never in question, according to Lincoln Riley, and rightfully so. Moss did, however have somewhat of a silence the critic's performance to reaffirm himself as the player people started to love early in the season. Moss went 34/50 for 336 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.
Moss missed on a couple of throws, but for the most part, he played a damn good football game, even down to the last offensive play for the Trojans. Moss conducted the two-minute situation to get the Trojans in field goal range, and still, it wasn’t enough.
Another point of emphasis has been getting pressure on the quarterback, and the Trojans did just that. The USC defense had just six sacks coming into the game and had two against Maryland. Even down to the last passing conversion for Maryland, the USC pass rush got pressure and a quarterback hit. Still, not enough.
Everywhere the Trojans needed to get better coming into the game, they visibly improved. Still, it was not good enough to win the ball game. What has to change? Who knows. Lincoln Riley himself said he doesn’t know. Regardless, Riley owes it to his team to figure it out and save what's left of this season.
