USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss After Maryland Loss: 'Going to Continue to Fight'

The USC Trojans went on the road Saturday afternoon and let another one slip away 29-28 against the Maryland Terrapins. USC quarterback Miller Moss played one of his better games of the season but the Trojans weren't able to get the job done.

Cory Pappas

Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans needed a win badly against the Maryland Terrapins. The Trojans were reeling coming into Saturday’s contest losing three of their last four games. For the second week in a row, USC got off to a great start and took a 14-point lead into the halftime break. It all came crumbling down in the second half.

Maryland Uses Second-Half Rally to Beat Miller Moss and USC  

Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kyron Hudson (10) can not secure the ca
Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kyron Hudson (10) can not secure the catch as Maryland Terrapins defensive back Glendon Miller (13) defends during the second half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss looked to get back on track and help the Trojans snap their two-game skid on Saturday afternoon. Moss had a lights-out first half, and USC took a 21-7 lead into the half. Moss had touchdown passes to Kyron Hudson and Ja'Kobi Lane. 

In the second half, Moss had an interception that got the Terrapins back into the game. Fortunately for Moss and the Trojans, their defense was able to come up with a huge interception late in the third quarter and gave USC an opportunity to tack onto their lead. 

Even after USC took a 28-14 lead after another Moss touchdown pass to Duce Robinson with 13:31 to go in the game, Maryland didn’t give up. They scored a touchdown and went for two to cut the lead to 28-22 with 9:56 left. Even after that, USC was driving the ball late, needing just a field goal to ice the game. The 41-yard kick was blocked and Maryland took over on down. 

Aided by a pass interference call, Maryland went right down the field and took the lead 29-28. USC's last-second drive stalled after Moss's pass was incomplete over the middle on fourth down. Game over. 

How did this happen again? What is the deal with USC blowing every fourth-quarter lead imaginable even with a far more talented team? Coach Lincoln Riley will have some very difficult questions to answer over the next few days. 

Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) against Maryland.
Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) looks down field as Maryland Terrapins linebacker Keyshawn Flowers (23) drops back in coverage during the second half at SECU Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Moss Adament USC Will "Continue to Fight"

The USC Trojans came into Saturday’s game 0-2 on the road. In each of their road losses, they held leads heading into the fourth quarter. The same was true Saturday as USC carried a 21-14 lead over Maryland into the fourth quarter. 

Unlike their past road games, USC scored in the final quarter to take a two-possession lead on a Duce Robinson touchdown pass from Moss. This looked to be a dagger, but it wasn’t.

Moss finished the game completing 34 of 50 passes with three touchdowns and one interception. It wasn't enough. What did Moss say after the game and how the Trojans will move forward?

"We said at the beginning of the year we were committed to each other no matter what," Moss said. "I think that holds true. . . . We all love and appreciate each other, and we're going to continue to fight for one another. It's not based on end result."

Next up on the schedule for the Trojans are the Rutgers Scarlet Nights Friday night at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

