USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss After Maryland Loss: 'Going to Continue to Fight'
The USC Trojans needed a win badly against the Maryland Terrapins. The Trojans were reeling coming into Saturday’s contest losing three of their last four games. For the second week in a row, USC got off to a great start and took a 14-point lead into the halftime break. It all came crumbling down in the second half.
Maryland Uses Second-Half Rally to Beat Miller Moss and USC
USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss looked to get back on track and help the Trojans snap their two-game skid on Saturday afternoon. Moss had a lights-out first half, and USC took a 21-7 lead into the half. Moss had touchdown passes to Kyron Hudson and Ja'Kobi Lane.
In the second half, Moss had an interception that got the Terrapins back into the game. Fortunately for Moss and the Trojans, their defense was able to come up with a huge interception late in the third quarter and gave USC an opportunity to tack onto their lead.
Even after USC took a 28-14 lead after another Moss touchdown pass to Duce Robinson with 13:31 to go in the game, Maryland didn’t give up. They scored a touchdown and went for two to cut the lead to 28-22 with 9:56 left. Even after that, USC was driving the ball late, needing just a field goal to ice the game. The 41-yard kick was blocked and Maryland took over on down.
Aided by a pass interference call, Maryland went right down the field and took the lead 29-28. USC's last-second drive stalled after Moss's pass was incomplete over the middle on fourth down. Game over.
How did this happen again? What is the deal with USC blowing every fourth-quarter lead imaginable even with a far more talented team? Coach Lincoln Riley will have some very difficult questions to answer over the next few days.
Moss Adament USC Will "Continue to Fight"
The USC Trojans came into Saturday’s game 0-2 on the road. In each of their road losses, they held leads heading into the fourth quarter. The same was true Saturday as USC carried a 21-14 lead over Maryland into the fourth quarter.
Unlike their past road games, USC scored in the final quarter to take a two-possession lead on a Duce Robinson touchdown pass from Moss. This looked to be a dagger, but it wasn’t.
Moss finished the game completing 34 of 50 passes with three touchdowns and one interception. It wasn't enough. What did Moss say after the game and how the Trojans will move forward?
"We said at the beginning of the year we were committed to each other no matter what," Moss said. "I think that holds true. . . . We all love and appreciate each other, and we're going to continue to fight for one another. It's not based on end result."
Next up on the schedule for the Trojans are the Rutgers Scarlet Nights Friday night at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
