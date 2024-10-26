Everything Rutgers Coach Greg Schiano Said About USC Trojans: 'They are Very Fast'
The USC Trojans got the win they needed in week nine of the college football season. They defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 42-20. Though there were moments when it looked like Rutgers could make the comeback USC remained the dominant team.
Following the game, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano spoke to the media about the loss against USC. Schiano focused on Rutgers but gave credit to the USC offense. The Trojans’ offense ran through the Rutgers’ defense at ease. The Scarlet Knights biggest weakness was making tackles, especially due to the speed of the USC offense.
“They are very fast. I mean, that is, you know, they’re really talented receivers. But you know you bust the coverage and give up a 77-yard play, that’s a big chunk,” Schiano said. “It’s not yards after contact it’s yards after catch. So, if you don’t ever hit him, 77-yard play or whatever it was. And you know you can’t do that. When you play a good football team, and you make a mental error, they expose you. And every once in a while, you can get away with it, but you know you can’t, and we paid the price. “
Two major plays exposed Rutgers for their tackling, but it was how USC shined. The play Schiano referred to came in the third quarter of the game. USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss completed a pass to wide receiver Makai Lemon for 70 yards. It was Lemon's yards after the catch that made the big play. Lemon also returned a kickoff for 80 yards in the first quarter, and explosive plays like these are how USC will win games.
Although the Rutgers offense did not play poorly, the Trojans did well limiting the Scarlet Knights in the red zone. Rutgers had to settle for two field goals. Despite injuries to the Trojans defense, USC stood its ground.
“You gotta score touchdowns, right, that’s how you win games. It’s very hard to win by threes,” Schiano said. “I do think, you know, we did score some touchdowns, you know. It’s a hard decision there at the end of the half. Do you go for three? Do you go for seven? I just felt like we had missed the PAT on the touchdown, and it would give us a chance to get some momentum going into the half."
The USC Trojans are now 4-4 overall, and 2-4 in Big Ten conference play. This was the dominant performance that the Trojans needed as the final month of college football is coming up. Now, the Trojans will need to use the win as momentum to finish the season.
