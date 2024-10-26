USC Trojans' Woody Marks, Makai Lemon Earn MVP in Win Over Rutgers
The USC Trojans beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Friday 42-20 in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans controlled the majority of the game, never giving up the lead after two first-quarter touchdowns from running back Woody Marks. USC wide receiver Makai Lemon had his biggest game of the season, gaining over 250 all-purpose yards with a receiving touchdown.
Marks finished with three total touchdowns on the ground and 94 yards. After finding the end zone twice from the one-yard line in the first quarter, Marks rushed for a 22-yard touchdown to give the Trojans 28 points before halftime. He also hauled in five receptions for 48 yards, giving the Trojans running back 142 yards from scrimmage on the night.
Lemon led USC in receiving with four catches for 134 yards and a score. While he flashed all game, the third quarter was Lemon's best. Rutgers cut the deficit to 28-20 halfway through the third quarter, and on the Trojans' next offensive play, Moss found Lemon over the middle, and the wide receiver ran for 60 yards after the catch.
Lemon's explosive play set up a touchdown run from Moss, giving USC a 35-20 lead. The wide receiver's only touchdown came at the end of the third quarter on a 40-yard reception from Moss.
After the win, USC coach Lincoln Riley was asked about his team's ability to separate over four quarters by FOX's Allison Williams.
“You said it. We separated, right? We’ve obviously had some issues in some of these late games, so to get out here on a short week with some things that obviously haven’t gone our way," said Riley. "To see our guys battle, prepare all week, we came out and played well against a good football team.”
Lemon certainly showed his ability to separate from Rutger's defenders. In the first quarter, the wide receiver exploded on an 80-yard kickoff return. The USC offense started the drive in the red zone, and Marks punched it in from the goal line.
While Marks, Lemon, and the entire Trojans offense impressed against Rutgers, the defense also forced the Scarlet Knights into field goals instead of touchdowns. Riley shared his thoughts on the defense's play in the red zone after the game.
"I think just our resiliency. You know, we were tough. When you lose that many guys in a short week, it puts a lot of challenges on you. I give our defensive staff credit, our players. You know, we battled. We gave up some yards, but we did a good job of holding them out. Really good in the red zone, so really cool to see us battle," said Riley.
With the short week, USC will have an extra day to prepare for Washington on Saturday, Nov. 2.
