USC Trojans Offense Dominates Rutgers: 'Sharp, Aggressive' Quarterback Miller Moss
The USC Trojans dominated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in their most impressive offensive showing of the season by the score of 42-20 to improve to 4-4 on the season. Down the road, the Los Angeles Dodgers won an epic game in walk-off fashion to kick off the World Series against the New York Yankees. The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Phoenix Suns to improve to 2-0 to start a season for the first time in 13 years. It was a great night for the Los Angeles sports scene.
Urgency and pride. Those would be the words to describe the showing from the USC Trojans’ effort tonight. With their postseason hopes dashed and a chaotic week in the media, it wouldn’t have been a shocking result if the Trojans came in and laid an egg against Rutgers. It was even more impressive to see the energy and effort USC played with when you take into account the ignominious showing from the home crowd.
“I thought the O-line really controlled it. Our O-line played a really good game which was important. I thought Miller was very sharp from the very beginning. He was aggressive, really in control of the plan and played really well.” said coach Lincoln Riley in the postgame on-field interview with FOX's Allison Williams.
USC quarterback Miller Moss has come under scrutiny in recent weeks during the three-loss skid by the Trojans. Often, when there’s a losing streak or struggles for a team with high expectations, the coach and the quarterback take far too much of the blame. That was the case during the rough team period for Miller Moss. Moss never wavered in his confidence, though. To the media after practice this week, Moss responded to the negativity by saying he hopes the naysayers keep the same energy.
Moss followed up that statement with one of the best performances of his career. Moss went 20/28 for 308 yards and two touchdowns. Moss also added a score on the ground to bring his total to three touchdowns for the night. The command and control of the offense were apparent, especially when the game got close in the second half. The Trojans dominated early, but Rutgers fought their way back into the game. After a 28-9 start, including three touchdowns from running back Woody Marks, the Scarlet Knight closed the gap to make it a 28-20 game.
This is where Moss and the Trojans offense put the game away and responded immediately with a touchdown drive, then followed it up with another scoring drive to extend the lead to 42-20. The Trojans had been in the position many times and failed to respond in the manner they were able to tonight on both sides of the ball. Rutgers isn’t a very good football team at the moment. They’re coming off a bad loss to a two-win UCLA team, but this performance is exactly what the doctor ordered for USC.
Lastly, coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans’ offense may have discovered a new recipe in the passing attack. The Trojans came into the game throwing the ball the third most times per game in the country, and a lot of those were vertical passes attempting to stretch the field. Tonight, the Trojans kept the passes quick and allowed their talented wide receiver room to make plays after the catch. There were some intermediate throws as well, but this recipe worked all night and helped the offensive line keep Moss upright.
The Trojans' defense wasn’t perfect, but they did their job in the red zone and plus territory. They also had a season-high in sacks. Baby steps. There’s a lot to build on from this game, which will be the key in the future. Taking this momentum and applying it the rest of the way. 4-4 isn’t where this team saw themselves when this season began, but it’s a hell of a lot better than 3-5.
