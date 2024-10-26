USC Trojans' Woody Marks Scores Three Touchdowns In 'Badly-Needed' Win Over Rutgers
It was a big night in Los Angeles on Friday night, especially for the USC Trojans. The Trojans' halted their three-game losing skid with a 42-20 win over Rutgers at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It was a big win for the Trojans to bring them back to a .500 record with big matchups looming vs. the Washington Huskies and Nebraska Cornhuskers.
1. Miller Moss Solid Bounce Back Game
USC quarterback Miller Moss ended his night completing 20 of 28 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns in what was arguably his best complete performance of the season vs. Rutgers. He also took in a seven-yard keeper for a rushing touchdown. Moss continued to spread the wealth to his talented wide receiver room, this week connecting with Kyle Ford and Makai Lemon for four receptions each respectively. Playing at home helped settle Moss in quickly as the Trojans found their groove. USC had success on the ground, averaging six yards a carry, to help open up the pass game.
2. Is Makai Lemon Wide Receiver 1?
USC sophomore wide receiver Makai Lemon has finally gotten healthy and has broken out into his extended role in his second year at USC. Lemon has now lead the Trojans in receiving yards over the past three games. He had his best game of the season vs. Rutgers as he went off for 134 yards and a touchdown. The yardage was Lemon's career-high and the first time he has gone over 100 yards as a Trojan. Lemon flashed his electric ability and the elusiveness he was so highly touted for in high school as a five-star recruit. As USC is still on the search for their No. 1 wide receiver, Lemon is making his case for being the lead man at Southern Cal.
3. Woody Marks, Stars For USC offense
Trojans' running back Woody Marks flashed his elite pass-catching ability in the win vs. Rutgers. Impressively, Marks lead the Trojans in receptions with five and for 48 receiving yards, which was a season-high. Marks also took 15 carries for 94 yards and three touchdowns. The three touchdowns nearly matched his season total coming into the game. He did it all for the Trojans as he was Moss' security blanket in the pass game. Going forward, Marks should be the focal point of the USC offense. His ability to be a difference maker in the receiving game could offer a new dimension in the offense, especially if USC head coach Lincoln Riley sticks to the run game, when it''s rolling.
“Friday night," Marks said with a smile. "It felt like high school again. We really needed that bad, just to go out and play dominant all four quarters."
Next up, USC travels to Washington the play the Huskies on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 4:30 p.m. PT.
