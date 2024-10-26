USC Trojans vs. Rutgers Injury Update: USC's Nate Clifton Carted to Locker Room
The USC Trojans are facing the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in week nine of the college football season. The Trojans drove downfield on their first possession, scoring a touchdown to take the lead early on. It has been a dominant performance for USC in the first half. The Trojans lead 21-9 before halftime.
In the second quarter of the game, Rutgers star running back Kyle Monangai was seen down on the field. Monangai was able to stand, and he was seen rubbing his eyes. Monangai is their top offensive weapon. Rutgers still drove down the field to score a touchdown with Monangai sidelined.
Although it seemed as though the Trojans would come out of the first quarter healthy, defensive lineman, Nate Clifton was slow to get up, and then seen heading into the injury tent. Not long after, Clifton was seen coming out of the tent he was being carted to the locker room.
The injury occurred in the first quarter following an attempted tackle on Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai. Clifton made the tackle, but Monangai dragged him for an extra couple of yards.
Clifton was able to walk off the field under his own power but he did end up having to be carted into the locker room. This is a tough break for USC, a team already dealing with injuries on the defensive side of the ball. Clifton being off the field means USC is now down seven defensive starters. The Trojans are dominating the game, but hopefully, Clifton will be able to return.
