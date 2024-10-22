Exclusive: Los Angeles Rams' Justin Dedich Reveals Journey to First NFL Start
Despite being in his rookie season, former USC Trojans Justin Dedich has gone through plenty of ups and downs in just a few months with the Los Angeles Rams in his rookie year.
Dedich was a three-year starter for USC and won a handful of accolades in college. In 2022, he was named to the Pro Football Focus All-American Third Team and was an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention. However, it wasn't enough to get noticed during the 2024 NFL draft and Dedich slipped under the radar and went undrafted.
The undrafted California native, who played his high school ball at Chaparral in Southern California, signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Rams after the draft ended.
Dedich played for the Rams during the preseason, but was ultimately cut from the final 53-man roster before week one. He re-signed to become part of the Rams' practice squad on Aug. 28. Less than a month later on Sept. 18, the Rams signed Dedich to the actice roster after a slew of inuries on the offensive line left them shorthanded.
Dedich told USC Trojans on SI that he never lost any hope or confidence in himself when he didn't make the initial 53-man roster.
"A couple of weeks ago, I got told I was on the practice squad," Dedich opened with. "So I just kept working, never gave up on myself. (I) just tried getting better and better each week."
After his stint with the practice squad, Dedich made his debut during the Rams' Week 3 27-24 win over the San Francisco 49ers, filling in at guard.
"I got the call up and I was just grateful for the opportunity with my teammates and other (offensive linemen)," he said.
When Dedich got the news that he was going to be starting, he credited his fellow offensive linemen for helping him get ready for a tough task against the Raiders defensive front.
"The confidence they gave me all week, I knew I was ready. Kudos to the coaches and the other (offensive linemen) cause they really help me get in the groove and get in the right mental state." he added.
In his first NFL start, Dedich allowed 0 pressured on 24 pass block snaps, good enough for the No. 3 spot among rookie offensive lineman.
Dedich said it best when describing what his experience in the NFL has been like so far.
"It's definitely been a crazy experience, it's kinda true (that) you gotta trust the process and stick with it. . . . Football is crazy, you never know what's gonna happen," Dedich admitted.
