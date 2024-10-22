All Trojans

Exclusive: Los Angeles Rams' Justin Dedich Reveals Journey to First NFL Start

Former USC Trojans captain and current Los Angeles Rams guard Justin Dedich earned his first career NFL start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Dedich graded out as one of top rookie pass blockers in his first start.

Gabriel Duarte

Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Rams guard Justin Dedich (67) in a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Despite being in his rookie season, former USC Trojans Justin Dedich has gone through plenty of ups and downs in just a few months with the Los Angeles Rams in his rookie year.

Dedich was a three-year starter for USC and won a handful of accolades in college. In 2022, he was named to the Pro Football Focus All-American Third Team and was an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention. However, it wasn't enough to get noticed during the 2024 NFL draft and Dedich slipped under the radar and went undrafted.

The undrafted California native, who played his high school ball at Chaparral in Southern California, signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Rams after the draft ended.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Justin Dedich (57) during the first quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Dedich played for the Rams during the preseason, but was ultimately cut from the final 53-man roster before week one. He re-signed to become part of the Rams' practice squad on Aug. 28. Less than a month later on Sept. 18, the Rams signed Dedich to the actice roster after a slew of inuries on the offensive line left them shorthanded.

Dedich told USC Trojans on SI that he never lost any hope or confidence in himself when he didn't make the initial 53-man roster.

"A couple of weeks ago, I got told I was on the practice squad," Dedich opened with. "So I just kept working, never gave up on myself. (I) just tried getting better and better each week."

After his stint with the practice squad, Dedich made his debut during the Rams' Week 3 27-24 win over the San Francisco 49ers, filling in at guard.

Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Rams guard Justin Dedich (67) in a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

"I got the call up and I was just grateful for the opportunity with my teammates and other (offensive linemen)," he said.

When Dedich got the news that he was going to be starting, he credited his fellow offensive linemen for helping him get ready for a tough task against the Raiders defensive front.

"The confidence they gave me all week, I knew I was ready. Kudos to the coaches and the other (offensive linemen) cause they really help me get in the groove and get in the right mental state." he added.

In his first NFL start, Dedich allowed 0 pressured on 24 pass block snaps, good enough for the No. 3 spot among rookie offensive lineman.

Dedich said it best when describing what his experience in the NFL has been like so far.

"It's definitely been a crazy experience, it's kinda true (that) you gotta trust the process and stick with it. . . . Football is crazy, you never know what's gonna happen," Dedich admitted.

Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

