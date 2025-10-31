Final Predictions for USC vs. Nebraska from College Football Analysts
The No. 23 USC Trojans hit the road for their week 10 matchup at the Nebraska Cornhuskers, with USC and Nebraska competing to protect their two-losses. Ahead of the high-stakes meeting between the Trojans and the Cornhuskers, college football analysts have made their final predictions, including Joel Klatt, Greg McElroy and Josh Pate.
Although Klatt and McElroy see a clear winner in the Big Ten matchup, Pate accounts for the Trojans record on the road in his prediction.
Joel Klatt Leans Into Trojans Run Game
The Big Ten showdown has brought in buzz since the Trojans recent loss, and has sparked questions on if the Trojans truly can win on the road with a 1-2 record so far this season.
For Klatt, one thing needs to be consistent when playing the Cornhuskers to win and win all season – a well-balanced offense by quarterback Jayden Maiava.
“They're balanced, and against the teams where they can retain that balance, they're very good… They need to continue to get better. I believe they're on the trajectory towards getting better in those areas to be better at the line of scrimmage,” Klatt said on The Herd.
What Klatt also mentioned was the emphasis from the run game, and how a solid ground game could seriously benefit the Trojans chances at Nebraska.
“But what's different now is that they will, and are, committed to running the football. They should be able to run it against Nebraska,” Klatt continued. “Nebraska is ranked 15th in the Big Ten in stopping the run. And if you allow Lincoln Riley and Jayden Maiava to have a run game, they will pick you apart.”
Since running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders have been added to the equation, USC has been a threat in their run game. Since both of their injuries, running backs King Miller and Bryan Jackson have carried on their talent, and continued the impactful ground game both Jordan and Sanders started.
Through eight games, the Cornhuskers have allowed 1,252 total rushing yards all season, and have allowed an average of 156.5 yards per game.
If USC can deliver a strong run game from the combined forces of Jackson and Miller, they could wear down Nebraska’s defense early and make a run in the first half.
Greg McElroy Sees A Trojan Road Win
Analyst Greg McElroy also previewed the USC vs. Nebraska matchup and noted some of the reasons why he takes the Trojans over the Cornhuskers.
What McElroy ultimately shared was the emphasis of coming off a bye week with the extra time to heal and get healthy, as well as being the better team at the end of it.
“I'm going to take USC in this game. I understand that the road struggles are well documented, but I just think they're the better team,” McElroy said on Always College Football. “They're coming off the bye-week with a week to get healthy. I think their pass rush will be very impactful in this game.”
The Trojans pass rush has shown flashes this season that have impressed the college football world. Most notably in their win against Michigan, USC’s pass rush was unstoppable when making quarterback Bryce Underwood uncomfortable.
Especially for a high stakes game for both USC and Nebraska, the need to win and eliminate mistakes is full proof and will need to be addressed to protect their two-losses. McElroy emphasized the defensive improvements he expects to see from USC in Lincoln, noting he doesn’t believe the mistakes from earlier games will resurface this weekend.
“I think they'll be a lot more sound, defensively, and they won't give up the freebies that they gave up against some of the teams they faced earlier in the season.”
Josh Pate Predicts One-Possession USC Win, Given Trojans History
The No. 23 ranked Trojans open up the weekend as the 4.5 point favorite, per ESPN Analytics. What makes analyst Josh Pate unsure about the matchup in Lincoln, are the odds.
When Pate got down to his prediction, he first made his stance clear with the current odds, noting USC’s history with one-score games.
“I really do think this is a very, very close one-possession type game. I'm not betting it. I think USC is going to find a way really, really close to win this game. I'm not laying six and a half,” Pate said on Josh Pate’s College Football Show.
As of Friday, USC enters the weekend as a 4.5-point favorite, per ESPN Analytics, over Nebraska. Initially, USC opened up as a 6.5 point favorite.
Despite the Trojans’ history in close finishes — with seven of their nine Big Ten games decided by one score — Pate believes their talent gives them the edge. Still, he notes there are mistakes USC cannot afford if they want to stay in the CFP conversation.
“I do think USC is going to win the game outright. And that's the bottom line… But yeah, You can't keep losing these games on the road, man," Pate continued. “Like USC is still in this thing, too. I wanted to say Nebraska was, but I think that crashed and burned. Or maybe it didn't. Who knows? Maybe it didn't.”
