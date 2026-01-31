Five Returning Players USC Needs to Step Up on Defense

USC has a skilled group of freshmen that are on campus and ready to compete from day one.

But if the Trojans are going to be competitive at a high level in 2026, they can’t solely rely on a group of 18-and 19-year-olds.

Miami would be the best example to use because they had a pair of freshmen in receiver Malachi Toney and safety Bryce Fitzgerald that were crucial in their run to the national championship.

But as the Canes showed, it works when you also have a group of veterans that blossom into stars. Long-term player development has to take over.

Last season, several young players at USC became starters or played a significant role in the rotation. They need those players to take that next step in the fall.

Jahkeem Stewart, Defensive Line

Defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart was one of the prized recruits in the 2025 cycle. After an intense recruiting battle, the Trojans landed the New Orleans native.

And despite playing the entire season with a stress fracture in his foot and graduating high school a year early, Stewart ranked second on the team in tackles for loss, which earned him Freshman All-American honors.

The first year is in the book and for a player that had not taken a live snap in two years, it was vital for his development. It’s time for Stewart to make a massive leap. USC needs a dominant force in the interior of its defensive lineman and Stewart is the player everyone is looking at.

Desman Stephens, Linebacker

The entire middle of the defense has to be better and that includes Mike linebacker Desman Stephens, who had an inconsistent season in 2025.

After appearing in all 13 games as a true freshman as primarily a special teams player, Stephens stepped into a starting role this past season.

The physical attributes are there at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds. He’s athletic, with a receiver and defensive back background, so he’s still pretty new to his current role. Stephens best game last season came against Nebraska when he was physical and aggressive coming downhill and played with zero hesitation. That needs to become consistent part of his game.

At this point, Stephens has seen action in all 26 games of his collegiate career, including one season as a full-time starter. The hope is for a player with that experience can grow into an All-Big Ten linebacker as an upperclassman.

Mike Ekeler comes over from Nebraska to be the Trojans special teams and linebackers coach. The longtime college football assistant has been part of some great defenses over the past couple of decades. When Ekeler was at Tennessee from 2021-2024, he coached a first-team All-SEC linebacker in each of his final three seasons.

Marcelles Williams, Cornerback

Marcelles Williams drew rave reviews for the moment he stepped on campus in the spring of 2024. But in a senior heavy cornerback room, the St. John Bosco (Calif.) appeared in just one game and redshirted.

And heading into this past season, his was name that was consistently brought up. But games are much different than games. Williams became a full-time starter in week 3 and struggled early. However, Williams continued to progress the second half of the season and by the time November rolled around he was a completely different player.

Williams played his best game of the season on the road against Nebraska. USC doesn’t hold the Cornhuskers to three points in the second half without the redshirt freshman cornerback. He broke up a pass late in the third quarter against Iowa, which led to an interception by Stewart and helped the Trojans complete the comeback victory.

His final play of the season against TCU is regrettable. But Williams has two choices, respond and become a better player because of it or let it define him. The choice is his.

Competition at cornerback will be intense. USC signed the No. 1 transfer cornerback in Jontez Williams. Chasen Johnson returns after missing almost the entirety of last season with a knee injury. They signed several recruits in the 2026 class, headlined by five-star Elbert Hill and four-star Brandon Lockhart. It’ll be hard to keep freshman RJ Sermons off the field another year and 2025 four-star Trestin Castro will also be pushing.

Williams definitely won’t shy away from completion. He’s the youngest of three brothers, all of whom were Division I defensive backs. If Williams is the best option and raises his game, then he will remain in the lineup.

Kameryn Crawford, Defensive End

Expectations were high for sophomore defensive end coming into the 2025 season. After he was thrusted into the rotation as a true freshman, the former top 100 recruit led the Trojans in sacks this past season with 5.5.

That number needs to be closer, if not in the double-digits. USC desperately needs a consistent pass rusher, and Crawford should be the veteran player to provide it, along with Braylan Shelby. This is Crawford's third season in the program, and the player development has to take shape.

Similar to Stephens, Crawford has flashed in his first couple of seasons, both as a pass rusher and run defender but he needs to be more consistent and blossom into an all-conference kind of player.

His impact will greatly impact the secondary and help give the Trojans a front four that is necessary to be competitive at the top of the Big Ten.

Christian Pierce, Safety

With a pair of injuries at nickel in fall camp, Kamari Ramsey moved down to that position and Christian Pierce stepped into a starting role in his junior season and remained there all year.

When Ramsey and Consensus All-American Bishop Fitzgerald suffered injuries late in the season, Pierce became the vocal leader in the secondary. It felt natural for the Trojans safety because of his experience in the program and learning from the veterans around him

Ramsey and Fitzgerald are headed off to the NFL, so that role becomes permanent for Pierce. He will need to be player that helps elevate players such as defensive back Alex Graham and safeties Kennedy Urlacher and Marquis Gallegos.

Paul Gonzales comes over from Baylor to replace Doug Belk as the secondary coach. He and Patterson coached former TCU safety Tre’von Moehrig, the 2020 Jim Thorpe Award winner, presented annually to the nation’s best defensive back.

