Five USC Players Who Could Rise Thanks to Gary Patterson Hire

Former TCU coach Gary Patterson is expected to become the next defensive coordinator at USC.

Patterson was the Horned Frogs defensive play caller during his 21 seasons as a head coach. He also spent three seasons as their defensive coordinator prior to taking the helm.

Sep 29, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson and his team prepare to take the field before the game between the Horned Frogs and the Iowa State Cyclones at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Southern Cal is in desperate need of a new defensive culture, and the hiring of Patterson would do exactly for them. The singular transfer portal window is closed and the early enrollees from 2026 class are on campus.

The Trojans roster as constructed right now is what will be on the field on the fall. With Patterson headed to Los Angeles, which USC defensive players will benefit from the hire.

Christian Pierce, Safety

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans safety Christian Pierce (24) hits Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

With Kamari Ramsey moving to nickel out of necessity last season, Christian Pierce became a starter this season and thrived in his role.

And when Ramsey and Fitzgerald went down with injuries that cost them the rest of the season against Iowa on Nov. 15, Pierce became the Trojans new vocal leader in the backend of their defense. He will be counted on to

Pierce has a ton of experience, appearing in 36 games in his USC career. He’s comfortable playing in man coverage, tackles well in space and is active around the line of scrimmage.

Safety Tre’Von Moehrig won the Jim Thorpe Award, presented annually to the best defensive back in the country, at TCU under Patterson. He went onto to become a second round pick and just finished his fifth season in the NFL.

And with secondary coach Doug Belk not being retained, at the moment it is very likely Patterson who will end up coaching the safeties.

Kennedy Urlacher will also benefit. The sophomore saw his first significant action late in the season and is expected to become a full-time starter next season. Urlacher is a big hitter and will do everything at full speed.

RJ Sermons, Cornerback

In addition to being a shutdown cornerback at nearby Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.), RJ Sermons was also a track star in the 100 and 200 meters.

Originally the No. 1 ranked cornerback in the 2026 cycle, Sermons enrolled late in the summer and spent the entire season developing behind the scenes.

MORE: USC Defense Takes a Hit at Linebacker with Late Transfer Portal Exit

MORE: NIL Impact Of Terrell Anderson's Transfer To USC

MORE: USC’s Quarterback Room Following Transfer Portal Shakeup

Sermons has great size at size at 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds. His technique is impressive for someone this age, he doesn’t solely rely on his pure athleticism. Sermons has a ton of untapped potential.

2026 five-star cornerback Elbert Hill falls into the same category. Hill isn’t as big at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, but similar to the Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) product, he is a phenomenal athlete that has great technique. He will be one of fastest players on the team.

Jontez Williams, Cornerback

Oct 5, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jontez Williams (3) intercepts a pass intended for Baylor Bears wide receiver Monaray Baldwin (4) at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Iowa State transfer Jontez Williams, the No. 1 ranked cornerback in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Rankings,

Williams was a Second Team All-Big 12 selection in 2024 but was limited to just five games this past season because of a knee injury. Williams certainly has an NFL future and Patterson is a coach that could help his stock in the fall.

Overall, cornerback will be an intriguing position battle in the spring and into the fall camp. In addition to Sermons, Hill and Jontez Williams Marcelles Williams, started 11 games in 2025 and Chasen Johnson returns after missing a majority of the season with a knee injury.

Desman Stephens, Jadyn Walker, Linebacker

The entire linebacker room will be benefit greatly from a new voice and new coaching. It’s a position group that struggled mightily last season. It’s not fully on them with inconsistent play from the interior defensive line in front of them.

Stephans started all 13 games last season after he was primarily special teams player during his true freshman season in 2024. A high school receiver and defensive back, Stephans is still growing into his role as the Mike linebacker.

Walker was a part-time starter after missing most of his first season with a shoulder injury. With Eric Gentry headed off to the NFL, Walker is expected to become a full-time starter next to Stephans in the Trojans 4-2-5 defense.

Former Nebraska special teams coordinator will replace Rob Ryan as the Trojans linebackers coach. Ryan is expected to stay on in an analyst role.

Recommended Articles