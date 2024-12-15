Houston Texans' Calen Bullock Making Defensive Rookie of the Year Case?
Former USC Trojans defensive back Calen Bullock has shined at safety for the Houston Texans, making his case for AP Defensive Rookie of the Year with his fifth interception of the season in a 20-12 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. In addition to forcing a turnover, Bullock finished the game with six total tackles, three solo, and two pass deflections.
Bullock made a diving play to intercept Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's pass. Because the former Trojan was not down by contact, Bullock returned the ball to the opposing five-yard line, setting up the Houston offense with a short field.
Against the Dolphins, Bullock was involved in a scary play as Miami wide receiver Grant Dubose was taken off the field with a head injury. The Dolphins reported that Dubose is in stable condition and was taken to a local hospital on the team's official social media page.
Despite the interception from the former Trojan, the Houston defense was led by cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and his two interceptions against Tagovailoa. The Dolphins were driving with a chance to tie the game in regulation until Stingley Jr. caught his second interception of the game
While Bullock has shined on a Texans defense that features defensive end Will Anderson Jr., Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2023, the former Trojan is far from the favorite to win the award according to the betting odds on the major sportsbooks.
Currently, Los Angeles Rams rookie defensive end Jared Verse is the favorite to win the award based on betting odds. Verse has totaled 4.5 sacks with 32 solo tackles and 11 tackles for loss. In addition, the rookie out of Florida State has forced two fumbles on the season. Verse is followed by Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper Dejean with the best betting odds to win.
Bullock is certainly a longshot to win the award, and the Texans only have three regular season games remaining for the former Trojan to make his case. However, Mitchell's betting odds to win the award have skyrocketed in the last few weeks as he has emerged as a lockdown cornerback for the Eagles.
USC has a rich history of sending players to the NFL, and two former Trojans have won AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: safety Mark Carrier with the Chicago Bears and linebacker Brian Cushing with the Houston Texans. The Texans drafted Bullock in the third round of the NFL Draft, making him the 13th defensive back drafted out of USC since 2010.
Up next for Houston is a matchup with the league-leading Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, Dec. 21.
