Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Picks Ideal NFL Playoffs Opponent

Former USC Trojans wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions are 12-1 and have clinched an NFL playoff spot. St. Brown talked about some potential playoff matchups on the St. Brown podcast.

Cory Pappas

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) takes the field for warm up before the game between Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) takes the field for warm up before the game between Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Former USC Trojans wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown revealed what team he wouldn’t want to face in the playoffs. St. Brown and the Detroit Lions have clinched a playoff spot but are still battling the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers for the NFC North division title.

Amon-Ra St. Brown On Division Games in Playoffs: “It Gets Nutty”

The Detroit Lions are 12-1 this season and have clinched a playoff spot with four games to go. The Lions are in a neck and neck battle with the Minnesota Vikings for the division lead. The Vikings are 11-2. In third place are the 9-4 Green Bay Packers. All three of these teams will likely be in the playoffs.

Who would Lions’ wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown rather face in the playoffs?

“I would probably say, probably the Vikings,” St. Brown said on his podcast.

St. Brown later went on to say that either one of their division rivals would be a tough matchup in the playoffs. 

“Playing a division team in the playoffs, it gets nutty,” St. Brown said. “You don’t know what is going to happen.” 

The Lions have faced both Minnesota and Green Bay this season and is 3-0 against them. They beat the Vikings once by a score of 31-29 and beat the Packers twice 24-14 and 34-31. Detroit will host Minnesota in week 18 which could potentially be for the NFC North division title. 

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs against Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes (21), Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney (29), and safety Zayne Anderson (39) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dream Season Thus Far For Detroit Lions

It has been a dream 2024 season 2024 for the Lions. They are off to the best start to a season in and are seeking their first ever Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. The Lions were knocking on the door of the Super Bowl last season and had a 24-7 lead in the NFC Championship game over the San Francisco 49ers, but the 49ers stormed back and won 34-31. 

The Lions have put themselves back into position to get back to that game this season. Only this year, they could very well have home field advantage. For that to happen, they will just have to hold off the Vikings and Eagles. 

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) takes the field for warm up before the game between Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Amon-Ra St. Brown is having another very productive season in Detroit. St. Brown is fourth in the NFL with 81 receptions, 2nd in receiving touchdowns with 9, and 11th in receiving yards with 863. 

Entering Week 15, Detroit has the league’s highest scoring offense. They will be playing the team with the second-highest points output, the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are 10-3 and have already clinched the AFC East division title for the 5th straight season. 

Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT on CBS in Detroit. Could this be a potential Super Bowl preview? 

Cory Pappas
