Houston Texans Safety Calen Bullock Forces Two Turnovers in Second Career NFL Start
Defensive backs live by a simple mantra of “tips and overthrows — got to get those” and nobody exemplifies that more than Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock, who grabbed his second career interception on Sunday.
Bullock developed a reputation as a ball hawk during his three years with the USC Trojans that helped him earn first-team All-American honors and he is carrying that into the NFL. Late in the first quarter, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye overshot his intended target receiver DeMario “Pop” Douglas, and the ball landed into the waiting arms of Bullock. He also added a fumble recovery in the Texans 41-21 win over the Patriots.
Houston Texans coach Demeco Ryans highlighted Bullock's play in his postgame press conference.
“Calen shows up every week around the football and that’s the reason we drafted Calen,” said Ryans. “He showed that in college and it’s cool to see, like, that’s who Calen is right? He did in college and now he’s doing it here in the league. The game isn’t too big for him and he made a ton of plays again, him intercepting the ball, getting the fumble. Very proud of him.”
Bullock made his second career start on Sunday because of an injury to veteran Jimmie Ward and is developing into everything the Texans hoped for when they selected him in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft.
The 21-year-old has quickly become an impact player in the Houston secondary as he continues to blossom into one of the top young safeties in the NFL. Bullock recorded his first career interception in his very first NFL game, when Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson also overshot his intended target. Like he did so many times in college, Bullock showed off his incredible range and athleticism to make a diving interception.
In week five, with the Texans trailing 20-17 early in the third quarter, Bullock chased down Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby and forced him out of the bounds inside the five-yard. The Texans defense held strong around the goal line and the Jaguars were kept out of the end zone and walked away with zero points.
His incredible individual effort kept the Texans alive in a game where the offense struggled to generate anything in the second half. The Houston offense finally got rolling late in the fourth quarter and quarterback CJ Stroud connected with running back Dare Ogunbowale for a touchdown with 18 seconds remaining in regulation, to give the Texans the 24-20 victory.
In the matter of playoff seeding, one game can make a difference and that play made by Bullock could pay dividends for the Texans down the line.
“One thing our defense stands on is effort and there’s no play that exhibits that more than Calen, right giving us a blight of grass to stand on,” Ryans said. “Calen’s effort to run him down and get a stop and for us to regroup, it’s a such a big play for us to regroup. It was such a huge play for us to regroup and then be able to get a stop there in the red zone, I mean that’s a big turning point in the game, and it shows what effort means and if the game the right way with that type of effort, it could put in you in the position to be on the winning side."
