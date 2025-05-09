Houston Texans' Jaylin Smith First Rookie to Sign Deal With Organization
USC Trojans former cornerback Jaylin Smith has signed his rookie contract with the Houston Texans, becoming the first member of the team’s 2025 NFL Draft class to do so. The All-Big Ten defensive back and third-round pick agreed to a four-year, $6.16 million deal with a $1.12 million signing bonus, according to KPRC’s Aaron Wilson.
Smith was selected with the No. 97 overall pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, becoming the first USC player taken this year. A versatile and physical presence in the secondary, Smith is one of two former Trojans joining the Houston defense, alongside safety Calen Bullock. The move underscores Texans coach DeMeco Ryans’ emphasis on building a deep, dynamic secondary, and Smith's signing marks a significant early step in that process.
At USC, Smith developed into one of the more reliable and intelligent defensive backs in the country. Throughout his college career, he started 21 games at nickel corner, 10 at outside corner, and one at safety, demonstrating his adaptability and versatility in multiple secondary roles. His most productive season came in 2024, when he recorded 49 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, and two pass deflections, earning him All-Big Ten Third Team honors.
Smith's breakout moment arrived on the national stage during the Holiday Bowl, where he delivered a dominant performance against Louisville and earned Defensive MVP honors. That performance capped off a senior year in which he made 10 starts, showcasing both his physicality and technical discipline. His open-field tackling, football IQ, and ability to adjust in real time became trademarks of the Trojans’ defense.
MORE: USC Trojans Commits Simote Katoanga, Chase Deniz Win MVP Honors at Recruiting Camp
MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Commit RJ Sermons Clocks Blazing Times In 100, 200-Meter Dash
MORE: Star Actress Emma Roberts Pulls Autographed Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Trading Card
Physically, Smith brings NFL-caliber measurables: he stands 5 feet 10½ inches tall, weighs 187 pounds, and ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash. He also posted a 32.5-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 10 feet, 2 inches at the NFL Combine. With 9¼-inch hands, a 29⅞-inch arm length, and a 75-inch wingspan, he fits the athletic mold of a modern cornerback, particularly in press and man coverage schemes.
Texans coaches view Smith as a plug-and-play contributor who can line up in multiple spots from day one. Whether deployed outside or in the slot, he offers immediate depth and a competitive edge to a unit that includes standout corner Derek Stingley Jr. and veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. In addition to his defensive role, Smith’s reputation as a high-effort special-teams player should help him find early snaps while developing further under Ryan's defensive system.
The Texans’ decision to sign Smith first among their nine draft picks speaks to the team’s confidence in his readiness and professionalism. It also reflects positively on the USC program, which continues to develop NFL-ready talent despite undergoing recent coaching transitions and conference realignment. As head coach Lincoln Riley noted during the draft, “Jaylin’s one of those guys who shows up every time the lights are on… he’s earned every bit of this opportunity.”
With his contract now official, Jaylin Smith takes the next step in his football journey, bringing his Trojan toughness, versatility, and intelligence to an NFL defense that values all three.