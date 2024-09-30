Houston Texans Safety Calen Bullock Saves a Touchdown in First Career NFL Start
Houston Texans and former USC Trojans All-American safety Calen Bullock made his first career NFL start on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With starting safety Jimmie Ward out with an injury, Bullock made a play that potentially saved the game for Houston.
Late in the third quarter, with the Texans trailing 20-17, Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby broke loose into the secondary and was off the races until Bullock chased him out of bounds at the four-yard line. Bigsby picked up 58 yards, but it saved a touchdown because four plays later on fourth-and-goal quarterback Trevor Lawrence was stopped short at the one-yard line.
The incredible effort by Bullock kept the Texans alive on a day where the offense struggled immensely in the second half. Houston punted on each of their first five possessions of the half, netting just 85 yards. On the sixth, quarterback CJ stroud found running back Dare Ogunbowale for a one-yard touchdown pass with 18 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Texans a 24-20 win.
“I think it was a good first start,” Bullock said. “I think I did my assignments.”
Bullock was drafted in third round of the 2024 NFL draft to be a part of a secondary that includes, safety Jalen Pitre and cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. and fellow rookie Kamari Lassiter. All of whom are 25 years old or younger.
“I’m excited about his growth and his development as a young safety in our system,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said in August. “I think he has a chance to one of the better ones that I’ve had a chance to work with.”
Still just 21-years-old, Bullock has made tremendous strides in his young NFL career. He played in 38 games at USC, including 32 starts and his experience at the collegiate level has paid dividends at the next level.
Bullock has earned an increased role on the Texans defense in every game this season.
He played 25 snaps in the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts, 37 against the Chicago Bears and then 53 against the Minnesota Vikings, before making the start on Sunday. Bullock has registered 10 tackles, two pass breakups and one interception this season.
“Calen’s strength continues to be him attacking the football," Ryans said. "He had a play there versus the Vikings on the sideline, would’ve loved him to come down with that play. But he has a unique knack for attacking the football and being around the football. Every game, I think, he’s played in, he’s touched the football. So, we’re looking for Calen to continue to improve upon that and really pull some down and get some turnovers, so we can give our offense a short field.”
Bullock has made his impact felt just a few games into his NFL career and has proven to be a valuable piece of the Texans defense moving forward.
