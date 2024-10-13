USC Trojans' Fourth-Quarter Struggles Continue Under Coach Lincoln Riley
The USC Trojans suffered their third loss of the season in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
USC had Penn State, No. 4 team in the country, on the ropes heading into halftime with a double-digit lead. Penn State caught fire coming out in the second half, with two consecutive scoring drives that tied the game 20-20. Still, the Trojans managed to regain the lead twice in the second half, including with under six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when quarterback Miller Moss connected with receiver Kyron Hudson for a touchdown to give them a seven-point lead.
On the ensuing drive, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar was able to convert twice on fourth down and eventually tie the game up. The Trojans got the football back with just under three minutes and all three timeouts, but they decided to go conservative on offense and take their time before Moss was intercepted by Penn State safety Jaylen Reed. From there, USC failed to score in overtime after a missed a 45-yard field goal from kicker Michael Lantz and Penn State went on to nail the game-winner for a 33-30 victory.
It was the third time this season that USC hasn’t been able to close out the game in the fourth quarter with a lead.
“We've had opportunities to finish teams off, that's something that we all got to do a better job of,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley. “We got to identify, we've got to coach it better.”
After mounting a valiant second half comeback against the Michigan Wolverines in Week 4, the Trojans led by four with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter with an opportunity to close out the game. They ran three plays that netted negative three yards and took less than a minute off the clock.
“I thought I could have been better. I didn't think I called a very good drive there,” Riley said after the Michigan loss.
The Trojans gave the ball back to Michigan who preceded to drive 89 yards and score the go-ahead touchdown with 37 seconds remaining in regulation for the 27-24 win.
Against Minnesota, the Trojans were up by seven points before Moss was intercepted in Golden Gophers territory early in the fourth quarter. Minnesota scored 14 unanswered points, including the game-winner with 56 seconds remaining in regulation to pull off the 24-17 upset.
“We've got to do a better job at the end of games. I have to do a better job, our coaches, our players,” Riley said after losing to Minnesota.
It’s an issue that dates back to Riley’s first season as head coach at USC in 2022. The Trojans led by seven in the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes on two different occasions but ultimately fell 43-42. A game that could have been the difference in the Trojans making the College Football Playoff in year one.
Later that season, in the Cotton Bowl, USC had a 15-point lead over the Tulane Green Wave with under five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Still, Tulane managed to pull off a comeback by scoring 16 unanswered points to win 46-45.
"I mean everything, everything we do again ultimately falls on my shoulders, Riley said." And so, I promise you, I don't sweep anything that hasn't gone our way under the rug."
USC is currently sitting at 3-3 but could have been 6-0 with some different decision-making and better execution late in games. Instead, 12 days into the month of October the Trojans' College Football Playoff hopes have completely vanished.
