Houston Texans Sign Rookie Running Back Woody Marks To First NFL Contract
Former USC Trojans running back Woody Marks has signed his rookie deal with the Houston Texans. Marks was selected in the fourth round (116th overall) by the Texans in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Marks quickly became a fan favorite in his lone season with the Trojans, after transferring from Mississippi State, where he spent his first four seasons. His 13-yard dash to the end zone with eight seconds remaining in regulation in the season opener against LSU gave USC a thrilling 27-20 victory.
In 2024, Marks carried the ball 198 times for 1,133 yards and nine touchdowns. He became the first USC running back to eclipse his the 1,000-yard mark since Ronald Jones in 2017.
The Atlanta native is a dynamic pass catcher coming out of the backfield, having caught 261 career passes in his five seasons with Mississippi State and USC. He caught at least one pass in the first 56 games of his college career.
"I'm a person you can put out there anywhere, a playmaker on the field," Marks said. "I'm just there to do anything the coaches need."
Marks was one of two former USC players to be selected by the Texans in last month’s NFL Draft, joining cornerback Jaylin Smith, who has was picked in the third round (97th overall). Smith was the first player in Houston’s draft class to sign his rookie deal.
The Southern California native played all four of his collegiate seasons for his hometown school and will join another former standout in the Trojans secondary, safety Calen Bullock.
Bullock was drafted by the Texans in the third round by the Texans in the 2024 NFL Draft. The former USC All-American was an immediate difference maker in Houston’s young, but very talented secondary. Labeled as a “ball hawk” coming out of USC, Bullock lived up to the billing and recorded five interceptions in his rookie year, and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team.
Smith and Bullock both arrived at USC as four-star recruits in the 2021 recruiting cycle. And a year after Smith celebrated Bullock achieving his lifelong dream of making it to the NFL at his draft party, Bullock was at Smith’s draft party when he learned the two would be reuniting in Houston.
Marks with wear No. 27 and Smith will wear No. 30 with the Texans. Houston began rookie minicamp on Friday, May 9.
The Texans will have OTA’s (offseason training activities) on May 28-30, June 2-3, and June 5. Mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 10-11. The start of training camp will be announced at a later date but is expected to begin in late July.
Marks and Smith were two of the three former USC players to hear they're named called during the 2025 NFL Draft, joining center Jonah Monheim, who was selected in the seventh round by the Jacksonville Jaguars.