Why Five-Star Receiver Jerome Myles Commits To USC Trojans Over Texas A&M, Utah
Five-star wide receiver Jerome Myles (Corner Canyon High School, Utah) committed to the USC Trojans football program on Wednesday. The elite talent from the class of 2025 picked USC over the Texas A&M Aggies, Utah Utes, and USC Trojans. Why?
“Definitely the staff made it a pretty easy pick,” Myles told On3. “They all have experience with NFL players and know how to develop them. Also the life outside of football is something different there. You can be successful in anything you choose.”
Myles had a long list of suitors prior to setting his top three. He had 28 scholarship offers ranging from Georgia to Michigan to Ohio State, but ultimately landed on his final three.
Myles offers next-level speed as a deep threat and has a nice knack to reel in tough throws. Biggins said Myles' pro comparison is to that of Rome Odunze, the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft
"Myles is one of the top receivers in the country and has a ton of upside. He has a rare combination of size, speed and body control and reminds us a bit of former Washington All-American wide out and recent No. 9 pick of the Chicago Bears, Rome Odunze. He has an athletic 6-2, 210 pound frame and is a true deep threat who can get behind any defense."
Just before USC's Sept. 7 matchup vs. Utah State, Myles took a visit to Southern California and was smitten.
He set his top three schools list, just days after the USC visit when the Trojans put on a clinic vs. the Aggies, shutting them out 48-0.
Myles has helped lead Corner Canyon to a 4-1 record on the season, including an upset over No. 3 IMG Academy, 35-34.
He has become one of the biggest risers this season on the recruitment scene thanks to his play on the field. On3's most recent 2025 recruiting rankings update had Myles jump over 100 spots. His astronomical jump pushed him into a high four-star ranking on the site.
Biggins said that Myles could become one of the best receivers we have seen in a while if he meets his potential.
"He’s a physical blocker as well and will knock a defender on his backside and it’s really tough to find a discernible weakness in his game. When you combine his physical gifts in terms of frame and high level athleticism, there aren’t many pass catchers with more long term potential than Myles."
On3's NIL valuation of Myles sits at $262K and figures to jump now that he's picked USC.
Myles' quarterback at Corner Canyon is 2026 USC quarterback target, Helaman Casuga. Casuga plans on announcing his commitment next month, but it would be a big boost for the Men of Troy if they were able to land his top target in Myles.
