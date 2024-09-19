All Trojans

Lincoln Riley Reveals Which Young USC Trojans Could Play, Impact Game vs. Michigan Wolverines

USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley joined the Trojans Live panel ahead of the blockbuster Michigan Wolverines matchup. Riley noted improvement and satisfaction with the team's depth and renewed energy.

Kyron Samuels

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
In the most recent episode of Trojans Live, USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley joined the panel to discuss wrapping up the Utah State, how the Trojans handled the bye-week, and a peek forward to the upcoming blockbuster game against Michigan. 

Amongst the panelists are Trojans legends defensive lineman Shaun Cody and quarterback Cody Kessler. One of the questions Shaun Cody asked was if any players stood out to him during the Utah State game and the following bye-week practices. Riley’s answer was particularly enlightening because he couldn’t name a single player.

“I would point to some of our young defensive linemen…I was excited about how several of those guys played on the Utah State game and those guys have continued to improve…” said Riley to begin his thought. “Getting that game experience was great. Even our scout team defensive line is pretty good..”

Coach Riley then went on to highlight other position groups: “I think there’s potentially some guys in the secondary. Some young offensive linemen coming around is going to be important. I would certainly look at running back as well too..we’re going to need all four of those guys at some point this season..”

It’s rare to hear a coach be that pleased with the overall depth of a team this early into the season. It’s even more surprising to hear from a program that just a year ago had depth problems at nearly every position group. Going into the Michigan game, the Trojans will almost surely face adversity in the form of injury. 

USC OL Joanh Monheim
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Jonah Monheim (79) during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Even if it’s not a catastrophic injury, a key player having to come out of the game for a half, series, or even a couple of plays can be a determining factor in the outcome of the game. Having those young players prepared and ready to play will be pivotal for the Trojans. 

Lincoln Riley is also pleased with the focus and intensity levels of the Trojans.

"I think they've been excited," Riley said. "More than anything, you've had to not temper it, but you can't peak too early just emotionally. It was an exciting bye week; there's a lot of excitement around the program, knowing what's happening, knowing what the opportunities that are coming ahead. So I sense we are ready. I think we've been eager to play this one, honestly, since last week, so we've tried to get a lot of work done, which we have, but we're certainly glad the game's getting closer."

The No.11 USC Trojans travel to Ann Arbor to face the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday in what will be their historic first Big Ten Conference game. Kickoff is at 12:30 PST on CBS and Paramount+.

Published
Kyron Samuels

KYRON SAMUELS

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

