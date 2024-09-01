LIVE Highlights: USC Trojans and LSU Tigers Week 1
On Sept. 1, the No. 23 USC Trojans are facing the No. 13 LSU Tigers in Las Vegas in Week 1 of the 2024 college football season. The
Trojans quarterback Miller Moss looks to fill the shoes of No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams against the SEC opponent. LSU's starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier replaces No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels.
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley enters his third year in Southern California, but the program is playing in its first ever game has a member of the Big Ten. How will this year's team look in the first game of 2024?
See below for updated highlights throughout the Trojans matchup against the Tigers.
FIRST QUARTER
Moss and the Trojans offense gained one first down before being stopped in the backfield on third down. On the final play of the first quarter, USC safety Kamari Ramsey made a crucial solo tackle, forcing another Tigers' fourth down.
The Tigers' opening drive lasted over seven minutes, and Nussmeier drove the offense down to the three yard line. The USC defense stopped Nussmeier on fourth and goal as linebacker Mason Cobb's blitz forced an incompletion.
PREGAME
