Explosive USC Trojans Wideout Zachariah Branch Credits Dog For His Speed?
USC Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch gives his dog, Scooter, credit for his explosiveness and speed. Branch said to ESPN’s Holly Rowe that when he was growing up, “He would chase his shih tzu puppy around the house, and it would chase him. That’s where he got his speed from.”
Branch is starting his second year with the Trojans. Last season in his freshman year, he had 31 catches for 320 yards and 3 total touchdowns. Even with limited production, Branch still showed his high upside. He is looked at as a rising star in the USC program.
Branch Makes Explosive Plays in the First Half
Zachariah Branch showed that speed multiple times in the first half. Following an LSU touchdown, Branch fielded the kickoff and ran it 46 yards to the LSU 43-yard line. This immediately took the momentum away from the Tigers.
Branch had a big catch on this drive to help get the Trojans in field goal range, where Michael Lantz booted through the 22-yarder to give USC a 10-7 lead.
Through the first half, Branch had three catches for 47 yards. He is leading all USC skill position players in yards thus far. The Trojans will need some more magic from Branch if they want to leave Las Vegas with a win over LSU.
USC is set to receive the 2nd half kickoff. We will see if LSU dares to kick it to him knowing he has already shown his breakaway speed on one return tonight. Shoutout to Scooter on that one.
MORE: Reggie Bush Sideline at USC vs. LSU: First Game Back Since Heisman Trophy Reinstated
MORE: [WATCH] USC Trojans Hype Video Ahead Of LSU Tigers Battle
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: Top 2025 Commit's Impressive Performance
MORE: USC Football Recruiting: Trojans to Host Three High-Profile Recruits Sunday vs. LSU
MORE: How Jamil Muhammad Can Anchor USC Trojans Defense Against Aggressive LSU Tigers
MORE: Is USC Trojans Beefy Defense Ready For LSU Tigers? Coach Riley Reveals 'Differences'
MORE: Can USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Pick Up Where Caleb Williams Left Off?