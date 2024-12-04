Jadon Perlotte Predicted to Flip Commitment to Tennessee Volunteers from USC Trojans
USC Trojans class of 2025 commit, linebacker Jadon Perlotte, is being heavily pursued by the Tennessee Volunteers in the lead up to Early National Signing Day on Wednesday Will the Trojans be able to hang on to Perlotte?
Most recently, predictions for Perlotte to flip his commitment from USC to Tennessee were made by On3's recruiting experts Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons. Perlotte decision will be highly anticipated by both the Trojans and Volunteers.
Jadon Perlotte Player Profile
Jadon Perlotte is a 6-2.5, 202-pound linebacker out of Buford, Georgia. Perlotte is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the 28th-best linebacker in the class of 2025 per 247Sports.
Here is what National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins of 247Sports had to say about Perlotte.
“Has a game tailor made for the next level because of his positional versatility. Shows off a rare combination of size, complete level and athleticism and can line up at about 3-4 different spots,” Biggins said. “He has exceptional lateral mobility, can drop and cover and plays with a consistent motor.”
Will Perlotte Flip from USC?
Jadon Perlotte committed to the USC Trojans in July of 2024. Since then, he has gone on visits to multiple schools during the 2024 season.
Perlotte was in Knoxville for the Volunteers home game vs. Kentucky Wildcats in early November. Perlotte also made a trip back to Los Angeles for the Trojans final home game of the season against Notre Dame.
Matt Ray of Tennessee's On3 site reported earlier this week that there is a belief that the Volunteers will be able to flip Perlotte from USC to Tennessee on the dawn of Early National Signing Day.
A potential factor for this? The proximity of Tennessee to his hometown in Buford, Georgia.
“We continue to believe there is a desire from some of those around him to see him remain closer to home,” Ray said. “There are still plenty of moving parts in this recruitment, and USC has done an excellent job of recruiting him too. . . . The consensus around this one from all sides is that it is an extremely tight race heading into the signing period.”
The clock is ticking and everyone will find out soon enough what Perlotte’s final decision will be.
